National Assembly under control of Correismo, PSC and Pachakutik rebels | Policy | News

The four political sectors that began a crusade to change the authorities of the National Assembly since last March will concretize their mission this July 21, when they appoint two of their legislators as first and second vice presidents of Parliament for the next ten months.

The plenary session of the Legislative is convened for 09:30 for that purpose, while the dialogues and previous agreements are intensifying to ensure more than 70 votes in favor of the assemblywoman from Pichincha Marcela Holguín, who will be nominated from the UNES correista caucus for the first vice-presidency in replacement of Virgilio Saquicela (before the BAN), who assumed the presidency since last May 31, when Guadalupe Llori was removed from the position of president for breach of duties.

Correísmo hopes to capture two spaces in the administrative body of the National Assembly

For the second vice-presidency, the legislator from El Oro and member of the Pachakutik rebel group Darwin Pereira will be nominated, who currently occupies the first member of the Legislative Administration Council (CAL). In the middle of the negotiations, it was agreed that this space will remain for the delegate of the Christian Social Party (PSC) before the CAL, and it is not ruled out that Esteban Torres, representative of Tungurahua, assumes it.

In all these negotiations, the ruling party, represented by the National Agreement Bank (BAN), has not participated and will not support the candidates who run this Thursday 21 with their votes, as announced by national legislator Nathalie Arias.

The same will happen with the ten legislators that make up the bloc of the Democratic Left, who will not consign their vote in favor of the candidates from UNES, Pachakutik-Rebelde and the PSC, according to the head of the bloc, Marlon Cadena.

Previous designations

Correismo, represented in the Assembly by the Unión por la Esperanza (UNES) bench, debated three names to run for the first vice-presidency of the Legislature: Marcela Holguín, Esther Cuesta and Sofía Espín, but the majority decided on Holguín, for being a legislator. who was already in the last legislative period and for having political experience.

Legislator Sofía Espín commented that the coordination of the dialogues with other political shops is carried out by Holguín, who after his appointment must resign from the coordination of the caucus. Although Pabel Muñoz, representative for Pichincha, also participates in the conversations.

Esteban Torres, from the PSC, said that his block of legislators will support the candidacy made by the UNES bench of Marcela Holguín for the first vice presidency and Darwin Pereira, from the Pachakutik-Rebelde sector, for the second vice presidency.

Pereira’s candidacy will imply a resignation of the first member of the CAL, which he currently holds, and that space will be occupied by the Social Christian Party, where the candidacy of Esteban Torres is not ruled out.

“That voice in the CAL corresponds to the right that was denied to the Christian Social caucus out of hatred or resentment a year ago,” proclaimed Torres, who also said that the votes for these three spaces within the CAL will come from the sectors of UNES, PSC , several assembly members of the Democratic Left (ID), Pachakutik and some independents.

Torres pointed out that there was also the option that the dissidents of the ID would come to occupy a vice presidency of the Legislature, but in the end the negotiations were coming together and what he hopes is that, beyond names, a new administration will be carried out in the time that remainder of the current period, which ends on May 14, 2023.

He considered that there will be no risk that in a few months the current president of Parliament will be dismissed and the Correísta Holguín will rise, since he said that the former has managed quite well, and even in the unemployment crisis he made merits, but that one can never say No; Well, if tomorrow any of the assembly members commits any illegality, he has to submit to a review.

“The management of President Virgilio Saquicela has been conciliatory, focused and without making the mistakes of the past administration, which unfortunately gave itself over to an institution and submitted to the entire Assembly,” Esteban Torres said.

Pereira, virtual second vice president, is willing to resign as the first member of the CAL and, in this way, enable his candidacy. He revealed that on Tuesday they received the proposal from UNES that they would occupy the first vice-presidency and that Pereira would have the support of his block for the second vice-presidency.

That the final decision on this option will be submitted to a final meeting of the Pachakutik dissident group, taking into account that there was a three-pronged proposal for the first vice-presidency; but, faced with this counterproposal presented by UNES, it will be analyzed to give a response as quickly as possible.

If the Pachakutik rebel group accepts, it would present its resignation from the CAL committee first thing on July 21, Pereira assured.

Pereira clarified that there is no commitment to prevent a new dismissal of authorities, but the intention is that this does not happen. If the plenary does not feel represented by its authorities, it has every right to remove them, he affirmed.

José Chimbo, from PK, commented that as a bench they have not yet met, but that they will have a decision regarding the appointments of the vice-presidents on the day of the plenary session. He recalled that there is the decision of the political council of Pachakutik to call for unity; and, from that point of view, if they have to support one of the legislators of the caucus, they will do it, as long as there is a collective decision.

“We are going to make an effort to seek unity, and for that we have the bloc meeting, where we will try to overcome any differences that exist for the good of Pachakutik and the National Assembly,” Chimbo stressed.

ID maintains division

The Democratic Left remains divided. The group of ten legislators led by Assemblyman Cadena will not cast their vote for any of the candidates running for the first and second vice presidencies of the Assembly, because it would not be consistent with the usurpation of the position of second vice president held by Yeseña Guamaní, Chain said.

Assemblymembers responding to ID will vote No at the moment of consigning his vote, Cadena insisted, who said that any unity action of the party and the bloc will be after the process of designation of authorities of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman Alejandro Jaramillo, who leads the group of dissidents from the ID, said that there are several cadres to occupy the vice presidencies of Parliament, such as Johanna Moreira, Lucía Placencia and Rocío Guanoluisa, and affirmed that they participate in these dialogues with the benches of UNES and PSC.

He stated that he hopes to formally know the names of the candidates, and then the orange bench will make a decision that will be subject to the line that the national president in charge of the party, Enrique Chávez, will have.

Government will not participate

The government sector will not join the negotiations that seek to determine who will occupy the spaces in the vice presidencies of Parliament after the removal of Guadalupe Llori, as president of the Assembly, and Yeseña Guamaní, as second vice president.

Assemblywoman Arias commented that the new CAL that is being forged will have to demonstrate to the public that they have the spirit, stature and political maturity to be able to assume that role as the first authority within the Legislative Function and be able to maintain minimum levels of coordination with the Executive.

He insisted that the pro-government caucus will not participate in the process of appointing authorities after having created two vacancies within the CAL; however, it is still the National Assembly and coordinated work with the Executive is still needed. (YO)