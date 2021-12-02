National Board of Review, ‘Licorice Pizza’ is Best Picture of the Year, Best Actor Will Smith | Awards Today
National Board of Review, ‘Licorice Pizza’ is Best Picture of the Year, Best Actor Will Smith
By Simone Fabriziani
The awards season has begun, and as usual it started with a bang with the announcement of the annual winners by the National Board of Review. To triumph is Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson, who takes home film, direction, and up-and-coming actors Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim.
Two important mentions for Will Smith and Aunjuane Ellis for A Winning Family – King Richard (Actor and Supporting Actress), Best Actress for Rachel Zegler in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. deu awards for A hero, Asghar Farhadi’s film awarded at Cannes.
Best Film: LICORICE PIZZA
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, LICORICE PIZZA
Best Actor: Will Smith, KING RICHARD
Best Actress: Rachel Zegler, WEST SIDE STORY
Best Supporting Actor: Ciarán Hinds, BELFAST
Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis, KING RICHARD
Best Original Screenplay: Asghar Farhadi, A HERO
Best Adapted Screenplay: Joel Coen, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Breakthrough Performance: Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman, LICORICE PIZZA
Best Directorial Debut: Michael Sarnoski, PIG
Best Animated Feature: ENCANTO
Best Foreign Language Film: A HERO
Best Documentary: SUMMER OF SOUL (… OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)
Best Ensemble: THE HARDER THEY FALL
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Bruno Delbonnel, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: FLEE
Top Films (in alphabetical order)
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dunes
King Richard
The Last Duel
Nightmare Alley
Red Rocket
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)
Benedetta
Lamb
Lingui, The Sacred Bonds
Titane
The Worst Person in the World
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
The Rescue
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
The Card Counter
C’mon C’mon
TAIL
The Green Knight
Holler
Jockey
Old Henry
Pig
Shiva Baby
The Souvenir Part II
Source: IndieWire