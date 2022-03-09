National Classic, Fernando Ortíz and Ritual del Kaoz

While the changes continue for the National Classic against Chivas, America would have decided to keep Fernando Ortíz in the technical direction. In addition, Ritual del Kaoz stated that it will abide by any decision of Liga MX.

The MX League was marked by fire: during the match between Querétaro and Atlas, played last Saturday, March 5 at the Corregidora Stadium, disturbances of unusual violence took place. The sequence left multiple injuries and, according to unofficial reports, some deaths.

Changes in the National Classic

The meeting between Chivas and America He was the first to be eyed after the act of violence. For the duel that brings together the largest number of fans throughout Mexico, more reinforcements were arranged for the police operation. In addition, it is not yet agreed if the day and time for the clash will be maintained.

Fernando Ortíz will continue to be the coach

Faced with the inability to find better replacements and with the Aztec football regulations that prevent a coach from commanding two different teams in the same championship (which makes it impossible for, for example, Nicolás Larcamón, a strategist from Puebla, to go to America soon), the high command of Las Águilas would keep Fernando Ortiz in the technical direction until the end of the Closure 2022.

Ritual del Kaoz will abide by the decisions of Liga MX

Through a statement, Ritual del Kaoz, the main club of the institution, acknowledged that “they are not saints”, but that they will abide by any decision made by Liga MX and that they will not travel to the games that Las Águilas play as visitors.

