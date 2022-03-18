National day in memory of the victims of Covid. Fimmg: “Despite the very high price, general medicine was a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of citizens”

The union: “Our thoughts go out to the many patients who fought, but didn’t make it. But also to colleagues who were on the front line and as family doctors, after having given everything, they too became patients to whom, unfortunately, we had to say goodbye ”.

18 MAR – “For general practitioners, March 18 is a date full of meaning, of pain, but today also of hope. Our thoughts go out to the many patients who have struggled, but did not make it. But also to colleagues who were on the front line and as family doctors, after having given everything, they too became patients to whom, unfortunately, we had to say goodbye ”. The words are those of Silvestro Scottigeneral secretary of the Fimmg, on the occasion of the National Day in memory of the victims of Covid.





“On March 18, 2020 the eyes of the whole of Italy were opened by the image of dozens and dozens of military vehicles carrying the coffins of hundreds of people killed by the virus away from Bergamo. Our souls, as general practitioners, had unfortunately already been shaken by that pain ”, remembers Scotti.





“In those months there seemed to be no way out, we all tried to do everything possible and impossible to respond to the hundreds, thousands, of requests for help. Without even the possibility of metabolizing the pain of the many losses and in the awareness that for many, that availability, the moral imperative to respect the Hippocratic oath, would have cost a very high price “. Today, thanks to vaccines, deaths are infinitely less; but the awareness of general medicine remains that it is the bulwark to which the right to health of millions of Italians is anchored. And it is always the general secretary of Fimmg who remembers the commitment of general practitioners on whom health care falls due to the enormous number of cases, now at 13 million.

“Patients to whom – says Scotti – it is always necessary to be able to guarantee proximity care, respecting the fragility and complexity that necessarily binds to many chronic situations, especially now that we have to and that we will have new therapeutic aids that must be freed more and more to the responsibility of the doctor compared to that of the administrative bureaucracy.

March 18, 2022

