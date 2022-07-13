National excellence for the CHUS Internal Medicine Service

The CHUS Internal Medicine Service has achieved the Excellent accreditation, a valuable and demanding recognition granted by the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI). It is the first of the large Galician hospitals (the HULA also has it) and the first national hospital that has achieved it after having passed the first waves of the pandemic.

What does this accreditation consist of, who grants it and why?

Well, this accreditation is the highest recognition granted by the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine to hospital services that meet strict quality requirements and it does so after the report of an external evaluation Agency, which takes into account rigorous indices that are the responsibility of the assistance, training and research. It is usually done for periods of 3-5 years and is renewed every four years. We had requested it months ago and we knew of the favorable evaluation, but we did not receive official confirmation from the Company until July 7.

This supposes a recognition of excellence to the management of the Service during his leadership. What is your personal assessment?

It is the best example that the Service’s management has achieved excellence in the three parameters evaluated. On the other hand, this recognition covers the pandemic years, which gives greater merit to the work carried out; of which not only the Service, but also the hospital and SERGAS itself should be proud. Specifically, it is the first of the accreditations that have been granted since the start of the pandemic, although at this time there are seven pending evaluation, at the national level.

For me, in particular, and at this very difficult time for all health professionals, it means external, rigorous and professional recognition of the Service’s management, although it leaves me with a bittersweet taste as I was forced to resign as Head of the Service just a few days, after the overload that the Service was suffering and to which no viable solutions were put. The same thing that is happening in many national hospitals.

And for patients in the health area?

Precisely for them it is the most important part, since this recognition is a guarantee that the care provided during this period of time has been of the highest quality, according to an external evaluation and the recognition of the Spanish MIR Society. I also think it should be a source of pride and satisfaction for them.

How many hospitals have this accreditation?

These accreditations began to be granted in 2018, with another edition in 2019 and finally this year 2022. Of the 250 hospitals with MIR services recognized by the Society, 28 have this accreditation, but, as I say, this concession It is given for a limited time and must be renewed periodically. It is important to insist that in this unequivocal support for our work not only the quantitative indices count but also its quality, such as the preparation of protocols, multidisciplinary participation in processes, collaboration with other services, etc…

Do you think that any project could weigh more when granting this recognition?

I do not know for sure; From the audit, they have told us that we should improve some aspects, but in general they have congratulated us for the extensive documentation presented, based on the data that has been provided to us by the Management and the Service itself.

If I had to bet on one of the most important projects, without a doubt, I would do it for our relationship with the other Hospital Services, which is so necessary and appreciated by doctors and patients, and especially our relationship with Primary Care, with the creation of the sectors and the Pluripathology day hospital. It is the project most valued by Primary School and has served to be able to attend in a more agile and efficient way to an increasingly important number of patients in the area, multiplying the number of e-consultations, face-to-face and high-resolution consultations, in recent years.

If you had to summarize the best of these years?

I believe that we have managed to make Internal Medicine a specialty that is increasingly well known, recognized and valued by the community, and this has always been the pending issue in our field of work.