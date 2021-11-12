National Geographic announces series with Will Smith and Chris Hemsworth
During the Disney + Day, National Geographic announced two new series conducted by exceptional presenters such as Will Smith And Chris Hemsworth. They are entitled, respectively, Welcome to Earth (reference to Smith’s famous line in Independence Day) And Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. Here are the trailers …
Follow Will Smith to the ends of the earth, literally. #WelcomeOn Earth, an Original Series @NatGeo, arrives exclusively on December 8th only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/agklbGxDZW
– Disney + IT (@DisneyPlusIT) November 12, 2021
How can we live longer and longer? Pushes the boundaries of human potential along with #LimitlessConChrisHemsworth, an Original Series @NatGeo, exclusively in 2022 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/QbymPhcgkh
– Disney + IT (@DisneyPlusIT) November 12, 2021
And here is the poster of Welcome to Earth…
The age of exploration is far from over. #WelcomeToEarthSeries, featuring @WillSmith, is streaming December 8 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/6ve2Rkjhze
– Disney + (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021
America the Beautiful
Additionally, National Geographic announced the series America the Beautiful, obviously focused on the beauty of American landscapes. Here is the trailer …
Explore the stunning spaces that define America’s beauty. America the Beautiful, an Original Series from @NatGeo, is streaming in 2022 only on #DisneyPlus. #AmericaTheBeautifulSeries #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/D48d9v6z2n
– Disney + (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021