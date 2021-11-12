News

National Geographic announces series with Will Smith and Chris Hemsworth

During the Disney + Day, National Geographic announced two new series conducted by exceptional presenters such as Will Smith And Chris Hemsworth. They are entitled, respectively, Welcome to Earth (reference to Smith’s famous line in Independence Day) And Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. Here are the trailers …

And here is the poster of Welcome to Earth

America the Beautiful

Additionally, National Geographic announced the series America the Beautiful, obviously focused on the beauty of American landscapes. Here is the trailer …


