National Guard adds 965 amparos for complaints of abuse to elements

Elements of the National Guard (GN) and former federal police have promoted 965 amparo lawsuits against this corporation for alleged violations of their fundamental rights. The complaints range from acts of discrimination, to lack of payments and compensation, decreases in salaries, changes in assignment without prior notice, and even orders to work in the COVID pandemic despite being a vulnerable population.

According to data from the Council of the Federal Judiciary, The first amparo lawsuits were filed in 2019 by former federal police officers who accused that they were not adequately compensated when said institution became the National Guard. But from then on, the complaints promoted by the guards have diversified and increased, as revealed by an internal memorandum to which this medium also had access.

Political Animal asked the National Guard for more information on the protections that its agents have promoted, but at the time of publication of this note, no response has been received.

Only between January and July of this year, there are about 80 requests for protection presented by the guards referring to changes in assignment, arguing that these have been sudden, unjustified and without prior notice. The judges who have received the demands have agreed to study the amparos but have not granted the suspensions on the grounds that the social interest and public order cannot be affected.

Read more | National Guard investigates its elements for complaining about operations on WhatsApp; monitor your networks

The growing discontent has aroused interest within the military command of the National Guard. According to the internal official letter number Jur./1411 dated July 9, addressed to commanders, a division general and state coordinators, there was an increase in these amparo lawsuitsafter they implemented a “battalion coordination relief plan” at a station in Tamaulipas.

“Amparo lawsuits have increased considerably for acts claimed consisting of: changes of affiliation, payment of household items, verbal orders to change affiliation and other issues related to the relief process”, the document refers.

In the official letter, military commanders request more information on whether the agents who promoted the amparos were notified of the change, whether they have already appeared at their place of destination or are still in the same unit. There is also an annotation: “Legal liaison: notify all subordinate bodies.”

In the calls of the National Guard establishes a remuneration and moving service for the change of affiliationHowever, agents told this medium that a request is required, “but the support never arrives.” That is exactly what is claimed in the amparos.

“The change of ascription is the change of unit, when you are transferred from one state to another. Now that we are in the Sedena barracks they don’t pay us anything, and in the National Guard you can make a request for support, but nothing ever comes. We have to put of our money. This institution treats its staff badly, they like to sell appearances,” one of the uniformed men said in an interview.

Similar relays have occurred in other parts of the country, for example, at the Toluca station, State of Mexico, on July 6 a document was issued, to which this medium had access, where it is requested that the new elements of the operations of communication channels and are replaced by fully trained military personnelwith a hierarchy of sub-agents and “preferably with at least 5 years of service”.

These movements arise after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will announce that he will seek to make the National Guard part of the Ministry of National Defense. Although since last year there is a plan so that there is no civilian element by 2023, as published Political Animal.

On June 30, 2019, the federal government gave the starting signal for the GN. It currently has 118 thousand elements, many of them mobilized throughout the country; however, the deployment of the elements in the streets has not reduced the violence, since the murders grew 9%. There are 8 thousand 422 murders above the 92 thousand 562 registered in the period prior to the GN being mobilized. The daily average of murders was 88.

Bad conditions within the National Guard?

In some of the amparos for change of affiliation, the elements argue that this movement “suffers within the family, family stability, well-being, emotional and physical health.” But in reality, some uniformed officers do not want to be transferred because they want to finish their training, or because they do not know what conditions they will be in in terms of shelter, bed and food, agents interviewed said.

One of the elements, which was recently changed by the relay plan, to the Campo Militar 1 station, located in Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico. He explained that when some of his companions arrived, who used to watch cargo transportation on highways, they now put them to wash bathrooms.

“They don’t give us a decent meal, we eat in the dining rooms that we use as desks, and that is a military camp. The day that some commanders carry out an inspection, that day the dining room is sparkling, but everything is a farce,” said the agent.

“Here in the command post there are only four bunks (for more than 73 elements), the rest of us sleep in the offices. It’s up to everyone who has an inflatable mattress, a mat or a blanket on the floor,” said another of the uniformed men who is at the Toluca station, who accepted that he is used to being in those conditions because he has spent more than one decade in the Army.

In several videos circulating on the Internet, it is shown how the elements of the National Guard arrive at makeshift camps, which have been flooded, filled with insects or simply exposed. The officers told Political Animal that they even have to leave their gun there, to sleep or to go for food.

“Not having secure facilities means that they can be compromised at any time. Because if they are attacked at that moment, that office or facility is no place to defend yourself. They are completely exposed. National Guard officers are required to use force level four, but when you see these videos of the facility, they’re not ready for level four. And let’s not just talk about weapons, but the vests they use are not adequate for the level of threats they face. There is no proportionality, and proportionality is one of the principles of the use of force,” said Daniel Goméz-Tagle, a consultant specializing in the use of force and human rights.

The expert added that these conditions leave GN agents in a very vulnerable condition. “If they can’t take care of themselves, how can they take care of someone else? The ideology of militarization is serious and we are seeing it,” he added.