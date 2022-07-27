National Holidays | Cuzco | Tourists blocked the railway in protest to obtain an entrance ticket to Machu Picchu despite sold out tickets | long holiday | Cuzco | VIDEO | NMR | PERU

A group of tourists, including nationals and foreigners, held a protest in the district of Agua Calientes in the province of Urubamba (Cusco), to demand the sale of tickets Machu Picchu Plate. The great demand of visitors is reported due to the proximity of the long holiday due to the celebrations for National Holidays that has generated that the tickets to the Inca citadel, to date, have been completely exhausted.

According to the news program América Noticias, tourists blocked a section of the railway. In addition, another group remains in long lines at the booth where tickets are sold for Macchu Picchueven though the culture Ministry urged tourism agencies to inform “with respect and objectivity” to its users that there are no longer tickets to enter the Inca citadel to avoid the unnecessary overload of tourists and inconveniences for safety and health that this generates.

“We have about 800 tourists who want to be sold their entrance ticket to the Laqta of Machu Picchu. Tourists want to be served, they want their tickets to be sold, so I ask the Ministry of Culture, please, for a meeting with the technical part and, if necessary, we can be present.”, said the mayor of Machu Picchu, Darwin Baca.

Darwin Baca pointed out that the reduced capacity to Machu Picchu Plate It is one of the reasons why this problem of over-demand of tourists asking for entrance tickets to the tourist space has arisen. “The problem is that there is a resolution of the year 2020 that unfortunately has reduced the cargo capacity of Macchu Picchuand that has meant that we are with 600 tourists, then 2,000, then 3,000 and now lastly, due to the demand of different sectors, the Ministry of Culture accepted the capacity of 4,044″, he said.

The authority mentioned that the solution to this problem should be led by the Ministry of Culture. “The solution is not that the sale of tickets is sold today or tomorrow in Cusco, it is that we now sell these tickets to these tourists who are here. Macchu Picchu and those who will see in the coming days”, he added.

The culture Ministry He recalled that by carrying out a responsible technical evaluation, it was decided to increase the entrance capacity to 4,044 visitors per day. “Due to the high demand generated by the National Holidays, to date all the quotas that had been made available through the official sales channels, the website www.machupicchu.gob.pe and the DDC Cusco“, he remarked in a statement.

“From the Ministry of Culture, we are committed to continue supporting the tourism sector guaranteeing the due protection and safeguarding of our heritage of humanity, for this we must respect the maximum number of visitors allowed”, adds the statement.

The pronouncement of the Ministry of Culture responds to the fact that since the last weekend long queues have been reported at the ticket booth for the citadel of Machu Picchu in the district of Aguas Calientes. Images recorded by the news program América Noticias showed that national and international tourists even sleep in the place in order to obtain a ticket to the archaeological center during the holidays. National Holidays.

