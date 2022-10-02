National Hurricane Center monitors new tropical wave

Eastern Atlantic Tropical Wave Forecast National Hurricane Center in Miami

In 48 hours, expert meteorologists will know more about a new tropical wave that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring since Friday.

At the moment, this tropical wave is producing rain and storms at the other tropical end of the Atlantic Ocean, specifically several miles south of the Cape Verde Islands, and has a 20% chance of cyclone formation during these 48 hours. hours.

The National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) anticipates that environmental conditions are conducive to the gradual development of this system.

“A tropical depression is likely to form early to mid-next week as it moves west and then turns northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour over the eastern tropical Atlantic,” NOAA explains in its Saturday report. .

The probability of tropical cyclone formation is high: There is a 70% chance that it will develop during the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

This eastern Atlantic tropical wave is moving at 10 knots.

Meanwhile, the Miami-South Florida (NWS) National Weather Service reports on its official Twitter account that “freshwater flooding that flows into the Gulf of Mexico along the southwestern coast of Florida” is visible.

Also visible on the loop is an eddy developing in the Florida Straits as uplifted sediments enter the Gulf Stream current.

Oct 1st – Larger View Loop: Freshwater flooding emptying out into the Gulf of Mexico along Southwest Florida’s coastline. Also visible in this loop is a developing eddy in the Florida straits as kicked up sediment enters the Gulf Stream current. pic.twitter.com/O0INAObVFY — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 1, 2022

Nationwide, the NWS is reporting that Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian will produce gusty winds, widespread heavy rains, and isolated flooding across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England. In the West, showers, thunderstorms and high-altitude snowfall are possible in the Rocky Mountains and Great Basin.

Post-tropical Cyclone Ian will produce gusty winds, widespread heavy rain, and isolated flooding in portions of the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England. In the West, showers, thunderstorms, and high elevation snow are possible across the Rockies and into the Great Basin. pic.twitter.com/Z23ZspwWsb — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 1, 2022

In the wake of the Ian disaster in the eastern US, meteorologists from AccuWeather, one of the country’s most prestigious weather-related companies, are tracking areas of potential development through mid-October. One of them is the tropical wave that is causing rains and storms at the other tropical end of the Atlantic Ocean.

As Ian develops across the mid-Atlantic states, these forecasters are monitoring specific areas of the Atlantic basin where new tropical developments may occur in the next week or two.

In the aftermath of #Ian‘s rampage of the eastern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking two areas of possible development into the middle of October. https://t.co/ZjcbIe8hp4 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 1, 2022

New Report: Severe weather after hurricane season

AccuWeather meteorologists have just released a report with their 2022-2023 US winter forecast, which breaks down each region of the country, assuring that “this winter will be very different from the past, in part due to a volcano that erupted on the other side of the world”.

Regarding the Southeastern region of the US, the report indicates that severe weather will follow the hurricane season.

This report, which forecasts a mild winter for most of the southeastern United States, points out that AccuWeather meteorologists are not so aware of the air temperature, but rather the temperature of the water in the Gulf of Mexico and the along the Atlantic coast.

“The temperature of the water is going to have a big impact going forward this season,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

In the final stretch of the hurricane season, “warm waters off the southeast coast will promote frequent storms and downpours throughout the region as fall turns to winter,” the report states. “Some heavier rain events will be possible in the Gulf Coast states and in the Tennessee Valley from December through February, including the risk of severe weather.”

Severe weather generally subsides in the US during the winter months, but it can still be disastrous in the Southeast during this time of year.

Experts say that the season is far from over, and its official closure will not be until November 30. The next tropical depression would be TD 12, which if it became a tropical storm would be called Julia.