National Ladies Big Day Celebrity Snapshots – Steph McGovern to Christine McGuinness

National Ladies Big Day (April 8, 2022) has arrived, with all eyes on not only the races, but celebrity appearances as well.

Ladies Day is known to attract some of the biggest names in sports, music and television, with celebrities from the past appearing at the races including Coleen Rooney, Jack Whitehall, Peter Kay, Christine McGuinness and many more.

The outfits of the day’s attendees, including celebrity looks, are as famous as the races themselves, and the world is ready to see the best dressed at the event.

To celebrate the return of the National Ladies Big Day, Daily Star takes a look at some of the stunning celebrity outfits from past events.

BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent looked fabulous when she arrived at Grand National Ladies Day 2017 alongside her colleague at the time Steph McGovern.

Sally looked elegant and refined in a knee-length navy dress with a small collar, complete with matching high-heeled navy pumps.

She looked radiant as she posed for photos alongside Steph, who also looked amazing in a knee-length black bodycon dress, paired with striking red heels.

Speaking about Ladies Day, Sally told the Manchester Evening News that she had been attending the event since she was five years old, saying: “Ladies Day is a special day in the Liverpool sporting calendar, I love the way people get together. You saw, he makes a great effort and I am very proud to come from Liverpool.

Alison Hammond TV presenter Alison Hammond attended Ladies Day 2019 (Image: PA)

This Morning host Alison Hammond looked gorgeous when she stepped out for the National Ladies Big Day in 2017.

The TV presenter wore a beautiful blue floral midi dress, accessorized with an eye-catching bright blue cardigan and a large white hat, which framed Alison’s shoulder-length hair.

She looked radiant as she finished the look with a touch of red lipstick and floral print sandals, Alison’s trademark smile delighting attendees as they posed for photos.

Gabby Allen Love Island star Gabby Allen is a regular face at Ladies Day (Image: Jed Leicester for The Jockey Club/REX/Shutterstock)

Author and TV personality Gabby Allen was known for her stunning appearance on the 2015 series of Love Island, and she certainly brought the glamor to Grand National Ladies Day 2018.

The star wore a one-sleeved white bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline that showed off her beautiful curves and toned pins, paired with a black headpiece for an elegant finish.

The orange bow on the fascinator added a splash of color to the beautiful monochrome outfit, which was finished off with black strappy high heels to complete the look.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness Paddy and Christine McGuinness posed for photos ahead of Ladies Day 2018

Paddy and Christine McGuinness looked like Hollywood movie royalty as they posed for a sweet snap on social media, ahead of the 2018 National Ladies Big Day.

Christine’s jaw-dropping look featured a figure-hugging red bodycon dress that flowed over the model’s stunning curves, while her smoky eye makeup and gorgeous blonde locks added a stunning finish.

Husband Paddy also looked as dapper as ever, posing alongside Christine in a fitted gray suit and brogues, as the couple snuggled up together before the big day.

Coleen Rooney Coleen Rooney regularly attends Ladies Day at Aintree (Image: Sunday Mirror)

Businesswoman and model Coleen Rooney is a familiar face at the National Ladies Big Day, as she has been regularly seen at the event alongside her husband and footballer Wayne Rooney.

Coleen showed off another fashionable look on Ladies Day 2018 when she arrived at the event in a flowy long black dress, complete with a sexy plunging neckline and fabric choker necklace.

She completed the look with an updo, silver high-heeled shoes, and a sun-kissed tan, adding an extra touch of glamor to the gorgeous look.

Amanda Clapham Amanda Clapham and her Hollyoaks co-stars attended Ladies Day 2017 (Image: XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM)

Hollyoaks actress Amanda Clapham arrived at Grand National Ladies Day 2017 in a jaw-dropping outfit, along with fellow soap opera stars Nikki Sanderson and Tamara Wall.

Amanda’s busty multicolored sheath dress showed off the actress’s washboard abs and toned figure, with all eyes on Amanda as she smiled for the cameras in the sun.

Complete with sunglasses, a half up half down hairstyle, and a bronzed tan, Amanda oozed glamor and sex appeal in the risqué outfit.

Rebecca Ferguson Singer Rebecca Ferguson attended Ladies Day 2015 (Image: MDM)

X Factor star, singer and actress Rebecca Ferguson was the very essence of glamor and sophistication at Grand National Ladies Day in 2015.

Rebecca looked amazing in a stunning bright pink bardot dress, paired with bright blue open toed pumps and a blue and red fascinator in the bold and beautiful look.

Joined by his friend Gok Wan at the event, the two stars looked every inch like style icons as they enjoyed the festivities at the highly anticipated event.

Eleanor Tomlinson Actress Eleanor Tomlinson went through the races in 2018 (Picture: Sunday Mirror)

Poldark and The Outlaws actress Eleanor Tomlinson visited on Grand National Ladies Day 2018 when the star was in town filming the BBC’s adaptation of War Of The Worlds.

Eleanor looked like the Hollywood star she is as she watched the races in a sophisticated and stunning blush pink midi dress with spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline.

Paired with cat-eye sunglasses and her iconic red hair pulled back, Eleanor’s radiant look was one of the must-see outfits of the day.

