National Lottery denounces circulate edited video of its draw

Santo Domingo, DR.

The National Lottery denounced that a video of its draw corresponding to this May 1 was altered, in which the winning number is displayed on the screen before being taken out of the raffle.

The institution said that an edited video had been circulated, which shows a distorted image on the screen of the Sorteos RD platform.

“We reiterate the clarification that the wrong video of the afternoon draw this May 1, it was not due to our institution, but to an external group called Sorteos RD, who placed a headline on their transmission,” they wrote on Twitter.

“It should be noted that we broadcast live through our official YouTube and Facebook channels, where you can appreciate the transparency of said draw. For more evidence that it was a montage, we show you the original video of the transmission and the one broadcast by mistake, ”the Lottery wrote in a brief statement on the social network Twitter.

The case became more relevant in social networks because just one year ago, on May 1, 2021, the rigged draw was held that led to the call “Operation 13”, for which the former administrator of the Lottery, Luis Maisichell Dicent, is in prison.

The National Lottery, now directed by Quico Tabar, published two videos with the draw that has generated the new dalliance: one in his account, where he assures that everything is happening normally, and that does not have a headband on the screen indicator of the numbers that are coming out; and the second with the SorteosRD YouTube account, which does have indicative headbands and where it can be seen that they place the number 46 on the screen before taking the bolo out of the raffle.