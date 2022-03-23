National Medicine Award 2022 recognizes a woman for the first time: Dr. Marta Colombo, specialist in Neuropediatrics

Every two years the most important medical associations in the country deliver the National Prize for Medicine. The recognition was created in 2001, and they are the Chilean Academy of Medicinethe Medicine School, the Association of Faculties of Medicine of Chile, and the Association of Medical Scientific Societies of Chile, those who deliver it as a way to recognize the work of those doctors who have excelled among their peers in the area of clinical or public health. It is also considered that they have had an outstanding role in teaching, academic administration or research.

The award, which consists of a diploma, a commemorative medal and an amount of money contributed by the medical community, this year corresponded to the Dr. Marta Colombo Campbell (82 years old), surgeon at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile and a specialist in Neuropediatrics.

The award recognizes the work of those professionals who, “in strict adherence to medical ethics, have stood out among their peers and are a role model in the human and professional for his career of excellence, creativity, relevant contribution to the development and prestige of national medicine, training of disciples and spirit of service”, indicate the bases of the award

Merits may have been achieved in one or more of the different areas of medical work such as university teaching, administration, research, the development of public policies and union action. 10 doctors have been awarded since 2002.

In the case of Dr. Marta Colombo Campbell, the first woman to obtain this recognition, He has developed a professional career focused on the training of young doctors, and has also focused on the care of children with intellectual disabilities in the country who suffer from neurological and metabolic diseases.

Marta Colombo Campbell is a surgeon specialized in child neurology (1966) with a vast career as head of the Unit of Genetics and Metabolic Diseases of the INTA of the University of Chile (1970-1993) and head of the Laboratory of Metabolic Diseases of the Dr. Carlos Van Buren Hospital in Valparaíso, a position she held until 2019, the year he retired.

With 54 years of experience in public health, his fruitful career has been developed in the academic, research and clinical fields. In addition, she has published more than 100 scientific papers in national and international journals. In 1999 she co-edited the book “Inborn Errors of Metabolism of the Child”a publication that is now in its fourth edition, with almost a thousand pages, 24 chapters and the collaboration of 68 specialists.

Dr. Marta Colombo Campbell.

His most impactful contribution was having worked for more than 20 years for the Ministry of Health to implement -in 1992- the Neonatal Screening Program for Phenylketonuria and Congenital Hypothyroidism. This initiative has been a valuable contribution to prevent the consequences of intellectual disability that these conditions produce, if they are not treated early. In 30 years, this public health program has prevented thousands of boys and girls from suffering from irreversible intellectual limitations.

Colombo admitted that she was surprised by the award. She didn’t know, she says that she had been nominated. A historical recognition. “I am very happy to be the first woman. I am very grateful for being the first, it is a great recognition”, he indicated.

“I never imagined it, nor being the first woman to receive it. I feel a great responsibility, I don’t know how to express it, but I hope more recognized women continue. Keep being fed up women”, he stressed.

That in 20 years, for the first time the winner is a doctor, she recognized that it is a great advance. “I think it is very important because we have been very discriminated against for many years. Now we are almost at the same level. I really appreciate the award. I’m not very good at talking, but this award has been a great honor for women”.

Of his career, the series of studies on Metabolic diseases that he made “I did the exam that is done to all newborns to diagnose treatment of metabolic diseases (neonatal screening for phenylketonuria and congenital hypothyroidism), which if detected and diagnosed early are treatable and prevent the disability that both produce. That was a long time ago, more than 30 years.”

The 70% of inherited metabolic diseases manifest in the neonatal period or the first months of life. In Chile, the neonatal screening program for both diseases began in 1992.

Phenylketonuria is a rare inherited disorder.. It causes the accumulation of an amino acid called phenylalanine. Without the enzyme needed to process phenylalanine, a dangerous buildup can form if foods high in protein are eaten or if aspartame is ingested. Recognizing PKU at birth will help prevent further health problems. In the case of congenital hypothyroidism, is an endocrinopathy of thyroid hormone deficiency, the most frequent cause of preventable cognitive disability in the newborn.

Today Colombo is retired from medical work. “Fully Retired” admits. “I am over 80 years old, now I am at home. I have cats and dogs after medicine”.

10 physicians have been awarded since 2002. The first was for Julio Meneghello Rivera, a surgeon at the University of Chile, a pediatrician. In 2004, Helmut Jaeger Lunecke, surgeon at the University of Chile, pediatric heart surgeon. In 2006, Alejandro Goic Goic, surgeon at the University of Chile, internist and gastroenterologist. In 2008, Esteban Parrochia Beguín, a surgeon at the University of Chile, an internist. In 2010, Rodolfo Armas Merino, surgeon at the University of Chile, internist and gastroenterologist. In 2012, Fernando Monckeberg Barros, a surgeon at the University of Chile and a biochemist. In 2014, Juan Verdaguer Tarradella, surgeon at the University of Chile, ophthalmologist. In 2016, Manuel García de los Ríos Álvarez, surgeon at the University of Concepción, internist and diabetologist. In 2018, Otto Dörr Zegers, a surgeon at the University of Chile, a psychiatrist. And in 2020, Vicente Valdivieso, a surgeon at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, an internist.

In its 2022 version, the jury of the National Medicine Award is chaired by Dr. Eghon GuzmanPast President of the Association of Medical Scientific Societies of Chile (ASOCIMED), in addition, it is made up of the Dr. Rodolfo Armas, Past President of the Chilean Academy of Medicine; the Dr. Patricio Meza, President of the Medical Association of Chile; the Dr. Patricia Munoz, Past President of the Association of Faculties of Medicine of Chile (ASOFAMECH); the Dr Carlos Tapia, President of the Chilean Society of Otorhinolaryngology (SOCHIORL); the Dr. Julio Urrutia, Past President of the Chilean Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology (SCHOT); and the Dr. Vicente ValdiviesoNational Medicine Award 2020.

This recognition is not contemplated in Law 19,169, which governs National Awards in Literature, Journalism, Exact Sciences, Natural Sciences, Applied and Technological Sciences, History, Education Sciences, Plastic Arts, Musical Arts, Performing and Audiovisual Arts and in Humanities and Social Sciences, a situation that the various medical associations have made note, highlighting the absence of an award that recognizes the entire medical community.