National plan against excess mortality in Spain

mortality in Spain throughout this year it has surpassed those of the past 2021as highlighted in the latest report of the Statistics National Institute (INE). A total of 275,872 people have died in our country until July 25 of this year, 13,317 more than in the same week of 2021. Given this situation, the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semerge) and the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) have initiated an analysis to know in detail the Causes of this deathsand expect a prompt response from the Ministry of Health to find solutions. Among the main reasons is the negative effect from pandemic to sanitary systemthe delay of diagnose diseases during the lockdown already the recent heat wave that devastates Spain.

Given this situation and before drawing hasty conclusions, Pilar Rodriguez Ledofirst vice president of SEMG, affirms in Medical Writing that “all these deaths must be analyzed and know what are the Causes to try to find a solution. Although the percentage of deaths linked to the pandemic is lower, there are people who continue to die every week. It is true that more people die than in previous yearsand another factor to take into account is the heat wave.”

Health care, hit during confinement

The mortality figures published by the INE have set off alarms within SEMG, which through its different working groups hopes to draw results and conclusions as soon as possible on the source of this high mortality. “There is a huge impact when it comes to chronic diseases, which is being studied by the chronicity group. On the other hand, groups of emergencies have focused on the heat wave and its consequences in terms of mortality.

president of Semergen, also defends in this medium the need to analyze the mortality suffered by Spain, and puts the focus on the lack of control of chronic pathologies that took place during the confinement: "There are still many deaths every week, even the lack of control of chronic pathologies during confinement is taking its toll now. In one year there was no control of patients with cardiovascular pathologies. Another possibility being considered is the delay of diagnoses throughout the lockdown. With prudence we must analyze all these causes".

Societies await a reaction from Health

Faced with this situation, the two companies hope that the Ministry of Health pronounce itself before this unusual scenario to provide solutions as soon as possible. “I want to think that the Ministry is analyzing these figures, they have first hand data and we are waiting to hear the analysis carried out by the institution”, says Rodríguez Ledo.