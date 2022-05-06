National Police Captures Presumed Murderers of North American Businessman in La Romana

The National Police (PN) captured the alleged murderers of Jeffrey Richard Mcmahonof North American nationality, completed in Casa de Campo tourist complex last Sundayin La Romana.

The detainees were identified as Carlos Manuel Zorrilla Mercedes, 37, a resident of the Villa Hermosa municipality, and Wander Domingo Peralta Vásquez (Ñaño or Greña), 22, a resident of the same municipality.

The alleged murderers In the interrogations they admitted their participation in the fact, indicating that they allegedly met the deceased through an Internet dating application.

In addition to taking cash, those involved took two cell phones, the vehicle in which they escaped, and other objects.

in investigations Police managed to recover the murder weapon.as well as other evidence.

The police report indicates that the alleged perpetrators of the act were arrested by members of the Eastern Regional Subdirectorate of Investigations (Dicrim), in the company of the Public Ministry, members of the Preventive Police and the Toppo Unit.

Zorrilla and Wander were brought to justice, via the Public Ministry, so that they are known as a measure of coercion.