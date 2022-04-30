National Representatives of the General Council of Physicians

Hermenegildo Marcos, Mª del Mar Martínez, Domingo Antonio Sánchez, Jose Mª Rodriguez, Pilar Sánchez and Sonsoles Castro.

The General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom) has renewed on Friday, April 29, the national representatives of the sections of Rural Primary Care Physicians, Urban Primary Care, Hospital Physicians, Private Practice Physicians, Young Physicians and Employment Promotion, Public Administration Physicians and Retired Physicians.

In front of the section Rural Primary Care renews the Hermenegildo Marcos Carreras (Zamora), being the only candidate. In the section of Young Doctors and Employment Promotionand also having a single candidacy, renews his position as Domingo Antonio Sánchez (Murcia).

For the national section of Public Administration Doctors María Sonsoles Castro Herranz, a collegiate from Salamanca, was elected against the other candidate, Eva Rodríguez García, a collegiate in Jaén.

In the section of national representative of Urban Primary Care Physicians, Mª del Mar Martínez Lao, registered in Ciudad Real and current member, won the majority of the votes, outvoting the other candidate Francisco José Sáez Martínez, registered in Madrid.

Representative of Hospital Physicians: Pilar Sánchez Conde

The national representative of Hospital Doctors Chosen has been the current member, Pilar Sánchez Conde, collegiate in Salamanca, has renewed her position, which was also chosen by Antonio Carmona Espejo, collegiate in Granada.

After counting the votes, the national representative of Private Practice Physicians It will be José Luis Alcibar Gallego, registered in the province of Bizkaia, who outvoted María Virginia Izura Azanza, registered in Murcia.

Finally, Enrique Santos Pañero, registered in Cáceres, will be the national representative of Retired Physicians after outvoting the rest of the candidates: Carmen Hoyos Peña, registered in Cáceres, and José Antonio Herranz Martínez, registered in Castellón.

The electoral process of the Cgcom

The polling station for these Cgcom elections has been made up of the General Secretary of the Cgcom, José María Rodríguez Vicente, and by Mª Teresa Cuesta Pelayo, member of Urban Primary Care of Palencia and Yuriy Kurnat, member of doctors in private practice of the Teruel College of Physicians.

The elections have been developed and governed by the Electoral Procedure Regulation and by the Regulation of the College sections of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians, approved by the General Assembly held on January 26 and 27, 2007 and updated by the General Assembly held on January 19 and 20, 2018.

The Collegiate Sections of the Cgcom there are currently eight: Physicians from Public Administrations; Rural Primary Care; Urban Primary Care; Private Practice Physicians; Hospital Physicians; Young Doctors and Employment Promotion; Medical Tutors and Teachers; and Retired Physicians. These committees represent and group members with the same modality and form of professional practice.