National School of Occupational Medicine, do you know it?

Within the framework of the Carlos III Health Institute, the National School of Occupational Medicine (ENMT-ISCIII), with more than 70 years of history, is configured as a specialized center of reference for Training, Advice, Scientific Dissemination and research in Occupational Medicine and Nursing, thus contributing, in collaboration with both the General State Administration and public and private entities, to the promotion and improvement of the Occupational Health of workers.

The National School of Occupational Medicine is also the National Reference Center of the International Center for Information on Occupational Safety and Hygiene (CIS) of the International Labor Organization.

Promotes knowledge of the causes of occupational and work-related disease through:

– Continuous and specialized training of professionals in Occupational Risk Prevention.

– Biomedical and epidemiological research in Occupational Medicine.

– Advice to professionals in Occupational Risk Prevention, the National Health System, and social partners, in the process of improving working conditions and developing good practices in health prevention and promotion.

– Dissemination of scientific knowledge on occupational health through its Journal of Medicine and Safety at Work, published in electronic format.

– Collaboration, in concurrence with other Bodies of the General State Administration, Autonomous Communities and Social Interlocutors, to strengthen the Preventive System and improve Workers’ Health.

