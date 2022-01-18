“National Security Danger”. Belgium expels the imam of Molenbeek

In 2009 he asked Allah to “burn” the “Zionist oppressors” by turning “the blood of martyrs into a blazing fire”. For those sentences, uttered during Operation Cast Lead in the Gaza Strip, he then apologized, claiming to be anti-Zionist, although not anti-Semitic. More than ten years later, however, for the Belgian government theimam Moroccan Mohamed Toujgani, which runs the al-Khalil mosque in Molenbeek, the Brussels neighborhood that has become famous for being the birthplace of the perpetrators of the bloodiest attacks in recent years, still represents “a serious danger to national security”.

For this reason, the secretary of state for immigration of the government of Brussels, Sammy Mahdi, has signed a decree of expulsion against him by withdrawing his residence permit. The decision comes in the days when the jihadists who participated in the Bataclan massacres and the attack on Brussels Zaventem airport, which cost the lives of 32 people, are heard in Paris. Mohamed Abrini, another “son” of Molenbeek, like the Abdeslam brothers, was interrogated in recent days.

In the words spoken before the judges, no sign of repentance for the “infidels” killed in the attacks. “Bombings”, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, this is the philosophy, with the jihad which remains a “duty” for every self-respecting Muslim. His ideas, which apparently still remain relevant in this multicultural banlieu, where radicalism goes hand in hand with alcohol, drugs and trafficking. According to the 007 of Belgium, to carry them forward would also be the imam of al-Khalil, the largest mosque in Belgium, who had lived in Molenbeek since 1982.

According to local media, the man has already left the country and will not be able to return at least for the next ten years. Secretary of State Mahdi did not give more detailed information on the reasons behind the decision. He limited himself to underlining the fact that Mohamed Toujgani represents a “present, real and serious danger”. We speak, he remarked, “of extremism and interference. “For some observers, behind the measure there would be the desire to give a signal to the Moroccan authorities, in particular, we read on the French-speaking public TV portal RTBF, an attempt to “stop the interference of the Moroccan secret services on the Muslim cult in Belgium”.

According to the Rabat authorities, interviewed anonymously by the same broadcaster, Toujgani would be an exponent of a moderate Islam that “has never created problems”. This is also justified by the Belgian Muslim Executive, which says it has “strongly condemned” the sentences in the past anti-Semitic of the imam, who however, the organization recalls, “regretted his statements and apologized to the Jewish community”. In Molenbeek, municipal councilor Ahmed El Khanouss speaks of Toujgani as a man open to dialogue with other religious communities. The words spoken in 2009, he says, were “taken out of context”. “It was the time when Israel bombed Gaza,” he recalls.

Even for Abdessamad Belhaj of the Interdisciplinary Center for the Studies of Islam in the Contemporary World (Cismoc), Toujgani is not a radical but an exponent of moderate Sunni Islam, “even if traditionalist and sometimes emotional “. For his part, the imam, through the mouth of his lawyer, Georges-Henri Beauthier, denies that he ever said he wanted to” burn the Jews “.” The statements of the secretary of state are shocking “, he denounced. the lawyer, accusing Sammy Mahdi of telling lies and inciting hatred.