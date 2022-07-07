National team mural: Messi, Maxi Rodríguez and Di María together in the Belgrano neighborhood
The players of the Argentine national team now shine in the Belgrano neighborhood, in a work by the artist Maximiliano Bagnasco
Barrio Belgrano now has three Rosario stars from the Argentine national team: Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Maximiliano Rodríguez star in a mural in Provincias Unidas al 100. The three united by the albiceleste shirt and the art of Maximilian Bagnascorecognized worldwide.
The mural can be seen in its entirety since this Tuesday in the dividing wall of a place on United Provinces at 100.
Maxi Bagnasco is an internationally famous artist from Buenos Aires. He started drawing at a very young age and by the age of 17 he was already publishing his work in books and magazines. He was awarded several times, one of them with the title of “New Talent” by FECO.
