National team of Honduras in a complicated group of the Concacaf Nations League

The Honduran National Team met this Monday the rivals they will face in the group stage of the Concacaf Nations Leaguea competition played by 41 teams from the aforementioned area.

In a draw held in the city of Miami, luck did not smile on the catracho team.

The Honduran squad was drawn in Group C of League A and will face Canada and Curaçao in the group stage.

The Honduran team will have to be first in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament, so they will have to overcome the Canadians who qualified as first from Concacaf to the World Cup in Qatar and a Curaçao that is one of the competitive Caribbean teams.

The matches will be played in June 2022 and March 2023. In case of being the leader, the finals will be played in June 2023.

Always for League A in the first group the teams of Mexico, Jamaica and Suriname were established.

For Group B, Costa Rica, Panama and Martinique will face each other. While for the Group the teams from the United States, El Salvador and Granada will collide.

The team distribution for Leagues A, B and C has been determined based on the results of the 2019 CNL group stage, including a promotion and relegation system.