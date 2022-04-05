National team of Honduras in a complicated group of the Concacaf Nations League
The Honduran National Team met this Monday the rivals they will face in the group stage of the Concacaf Nations Leaguea competition played by 41 teams from the aforementioned area.
In a draw held in the city of Miami, luck did not smile on the catracho team.
The Honduran squad was drawn in Group C of League A and will face Canada and Curaçao in the group stage.
The Honduran team will have to be first in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament, so they will have to overcome the Canadians who qualified as first from Concacaf to the World Cup in Qatar and a Curaçao that is one of the competitive Caribbean teams.
The matches will be played in June 2022 and March 2023. In case of being the leader, the finals will be played in June 2023.
Always for League A in the first group the teams of Mexico, Jamaica and Suriname were established.
For Group B, Costa Rica, Panama and Martinique will face each other. While for the Group the teams from the United States, El Salvador and Granada will collide.
The team distribution for Leagues A, B and C has been determined based on the results of the 2019 CNL group stage, including a promotion and relegation system.
2023 Gold Cup Qualifier
Concacaf has also confirmed that the 2022/23 CNL group stage will serve as the 2023 Gold Cup qualifier. After the group stage, the first and second places of the League A groups (eight teams) and the first of League B (four teams) will guarantee their participation in the 17th edition of the Gold Cup.
In addition, 12 other teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the tournament through the Gold Cup Prelims. The preliminary round will include the participation of the third places from League A (four teams), the second places from League B ( four teams) and the winners of League C (four teams). Additional details about the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims will be announced at a later date.
About the Concacaf Nations League
Concacaf launched the region’s men’s CNL in March 2018, with the aim of ensuring that all Member Associations have the opportunity to compete in more official matches, furthering the development of the game and providing an engaging tournament for fans everywhere. Concacaf.
The group stage of the inaugural edition of the CNL began in September 2019 and culminated after one hundred and two memorable matches.
The four winners of the League A groups, Costa Rica, United States, Honduras and Mexico, advanced to the CNLF 2021 in Denver, CO.
After two high-quality semifinals, Mexico and the United States met in an unforgettable final. An overtime penalty by US striker Christian Pulisic proved to be the defining moment and served as the US’s 3–2 game-winning goal over Mexico.
GROUPS OF LEAGUE A
GROUP A
Mexico, Jamaica and Suriname
B GROUP
Costa Rica, Panama and Martinique
GROUP C
Canada, Honduras and Curaçao
GROUP D
United States, El Salvador and Grenada
League B groups:
Group A
Cuba, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados
B Group
Haiti, Bermuda, Guyana and Montserrat
Group C
Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas
Group D
Guatemala, French Guiana, Dominican Republic and Belize
C LEAGUE GROUPS
GROUP A
Bonaire Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten
B GROUP
Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aruba, Saint Martin
GROUP C
Saint Lucia, Dominica, Anguilla
GROUP D
Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, British Isles USA