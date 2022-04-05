Sports

National team of Honduras in a complicated group of the Concacaf Nations League

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

The Honduran National Team met this Monday the rivals they will face in the group stage of the Concacaf Nations Leaguea competition played by 41 teams from the aforementioned area.

In a draw held in the city of Miami, luck did not smile on the catracho team.

The Honduran squad was drawn in Group C of League A and will face Canada and Curaçao in the group stage.

The Honduran team will have to be first in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament, so they will have to overcome the Canadians who qualified as first from Concacaf to the World Cup in Qatar and a Curaçao that is one of the competitive Caribbean teams.

The matches will be played in June 2022 and March 2023. In case of being the leader, the finals will be played in June 2023.

Always for League A in the first group the teams of Mexico, Jamaica and Suriname were established.

For Group B, Costa Rica, Panama and Martinique will face each other. While for the Group the teams from the United States, El Salvador and Granada will collide.

The team distribution for Leagues A, B and C has been determined based on the results of the 2019 CNL group stage, including a promotion and relegation system.

2023 Gold Cup Qualifier

Concacaf has also confirmed that the 2022/23 CNL group stage will serve as the 2023 Gold Cup qualifier. After the group stage, the first and second places of the League A groups (eight teams) and the first of League B (four teams) will guarantee their participation in the 17th edition of the Gold Cup.

In addition, 12 other teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the tournament through the Gold Cup Prelims. The preliminary round will include the participation of the third places from League A (four teams), the second places from League B ( four teams) and the winners of League C (four teams). Additional details about the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims will be announced at a later date.

About the Concacaf Nations League

Concacaf launched the region’s men’s CNL in March 2018, with the aim of ensuring that all Member Associations have the opportunity to compete in more official matches, furthering the development of the game and providing an engaging tournament for fans everywhere. Concacaf.

The group stage of the inaugural edition of the CNL began in September 2019 and culminated after one hundred and two memorable matches.

The four winners of the League A groups, Costa Rica, United States, Honduras and Mexico, advanced to the CNLF 2021 in Denver, CO.

After two high-quality semifinals, Mexico and the United States met in an unforgettable final. An overtime penalty by US striker Christian Pulisic proved to be the defining moment and served as the US’s 3–2 game-winning goal over Mexico.

GROUPS OF LEAGUE A

GROUP A

Mexico, Jamaica and Suriname

B GROUP

Costa Rica, Panama and Martinique

GROUP C

Canada, Honduras and Curaçao

GROUP D

United States, El Salvador and Grenada

League B groups:

Group A

Cuba, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados

B Group

Haiti, Bermuda, Guyana and Montserrat

Group C

Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas

Group D

Guatemala, French Guiana, Dominican Republic and Belize

C LEAGUE GROUPS

GROUP A

Cuba, Guadeloupe Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados

B GROUP

Haiti, Bermuda, Guyana Montserrat

GROUP C

Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bahamas

GROUP D

Guatemala French Guiana Dominican Republic Belize

C LEAGUE GROUPS

GROUP A

Bonaire Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten

B GROUP

Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aruba, Saint Martin

GROUP C

Saint Lucia, Dominica, Anguilla

GROUP D

Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, British Isles USA

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Tigres vs Bayern Munich was postponed, there is still no date for the friendly

42 seconds ago

veto of the Morazán stadium, high economic fine and loss of points

12 mins ago

Mexico will share Group A with Jamaica and Suriname in the Nations League

23 mins ago

He is envious of him, the player who did not celebrate Napoli’s great triumph with Lozano

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button