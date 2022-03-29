National team of Mexico in the hands of Martino forgot to compete

The tie for the Mexican team at Concacaf Octagon It has been a complicated road, because beyond the objective of classifying Qatar 2022 It’s practically sticky, the Tricolor He has been left to duty in football matters that are basic for a team.

1. The daddy Martino has already closed the group; Today the strategist already has a core of players of 30 to 32 players, who have been part of his process and regardless of how they are, both in their clubs and in the Tricolor, they are always considered, above elements that go through a good time with your teams.

two. Today the players have lost the competition for a place in the National Team, they know that no matter what happens they have their place guaranteed for calls to official matches, since in the games called ‘moleros’, Martino gets players from the Liga MX, and with no chance of competing for a place in the SNM, so they only attend the call to comply with that mandatory appointment.

With regard to the names in the line-ups, the lack of internal competition is also taking its toll, since there are players who are not performing well in the National Team and, nevertheless, maintain their place in the starting line-up.

For example, players like Hector Herrera, Jesus Corona and Raul Jimenez hold that spot in every lineup, and while others, like Diego Lainez or Alexis Vegashow more hunger during the games, and even manage to be a change, Tata Martino continues to respect the hierarchies.

3. Another of the problems that Martino has had in the tie is the lack of variants, which has made there is no kind of surprise for the rival.

Martino is married to a 4-3-3 system and although the situation of the game is not favorable, the Argentine coach does not change and waits for the situation to be critical, as happened in Cincinnati, where at minute 83 of that game, and with the game still lost 1-0, he was encouraged by first time in his time as DT of the National Team to play with two center forwards, who were Raul Jimenez and Rogelio Funes Moriin that game it was not enough for Mexico and as if that were not enough, they scored 2-0 at minute 85.

​