National team-up: Pobega news, Tonali, Immobile and Belotti are back
The coach for the two World Cup qualifying matches called the Torino player. The Rossoneri midfielder and the two center-forwards are back, injured in the last Italian matches. At the Kean house, Biraghi deputy Emerson
Another new name for Mancini: among the 28 for Switzerland and Northern Ireland, matches that decide the qualification to Qatar 22, there is the Turin player Pobega making his debut in blue. In midfield is added the Milan player Tonali whose return was announced, given the numerous absences. Back in blue, after the injury, Belotti and Immobile. Kean stays at home, Biraghi is there as deputy Emerson. Sunday night Azzurri in Coverciano. The commitments: Italy-Switzerland on 12 November in Rome, Northern Ireland-Italy on 15 in Belfast.
the list
–
Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Alex Meret (Naples), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa). Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Davide Calabria (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Gianluca Mancini (Rome). Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Rome), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Rome), Tommaso Pobega (Turin), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Nicolò Zaniolo (Rome). Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Turin), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Naples), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).
November 5, 2021 (change November 5, 2021 | 21:05)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED