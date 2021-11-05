National team-up: Pobega news, Tonali, Immobile and Belotti are back

Another new name for Mancini: among the 28 for Switzerland and Northern Ireland, matches that decide the qualification to Qatar 22, there is the Turin player Pobega making his debut in blue. In midfield is added the Milan player Tonali whose return was announced, given the numerous absences. Back in blue, after the injury, Belotti and Immobile. Kean stays at home, Biraghi is there as deputy Emerson. Sunday night Azzurri in Coverciano. The commitments: Italy-Switzerland on 12 November in Rome, Northern Ireland-Italy on 15 in Belfast.