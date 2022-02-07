National Treasure: Catherine Zeta-Jones also in the cast of the Disney + series

Catherine Zeta-Jonesaccording to reports from Deadlinewill be part of the cast of the Disney + series, National Treasure. The show is a reboot of the movies with Nicolas Cage: The mystery of the Templars (2004) and The mystery of the lost pages (2007).

National Treasurewhich will not follow Benjamin Gates’ adventures Cage, will be an expansion of the film series. The protagonist, Jess (Lisette Alexis), he will embark on a new adventure to seek answers about his family and save a lost treasure. The young woman will have to use her natural talent in solving puzzles to reach the goal. Reportedly, Marianne And Cormac Wibberley (original film writers) wrote the pilot episode directed by Mira Nair.

Catherine Zeta-Jones will be Billie, a tough billionaire expert in placing antiques on the black market and a treasure hunter. Smart and elegant business woman Billie is used to getting what she wants, not just for the money.

In National Treasure, Zuri Reed she plays Tasha, Jess’s best friend; Lyndon Smith plays FBI agent Ross; Jordan Rodrigues plays Ethan, a boy in love with Jess; Antonio Cipriano is Owen, a full-on conspiracy theorist with a crush on Tasha and Jake Austin Walker it will be Liam, a musician who wants to honor his late father’s past.

THE Wibberley, Jerry Bruckheimer and the director Jon Turteltaub they will be executive producers of the Disney + series. Along with them too Rick Muirragui, Jonathan Littman And KristieAnne Reed. The Mystery of the Templars and The Mystery of the Lost Pages grossed approximately $ 800 million globally. The films, although not critically acclaimed, amused the audience.

National Treasureconsisting of ten episodes, does not yet have an official release date.

