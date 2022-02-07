National Treasure: Catherine Zeta-Jones in the cast of the Disney series

Catherine Zeta-Jones joined the cast of National Treasure, expansion series of the film franchise of films starring Nicolas Cage. The project, executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is directed by director Jon Turteltaub and scripted by Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. The story is told from the perspective of young heroine Jess (Alexis) – an enterprising dreamer seeking answers about her family – who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and rescue a lost Pan American treasure.. In the Disney series, the Oscar-winning actress will play Billie, a tough billionaire, antiques black market expert and treasure hunter who lives by her code. She has transformed from a penniless orphan to a smart and elegant business woman and adventurer. Billie is used to getting what she wants and desires the Pan American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has a deeper stake for her.

The series also sees in the cast Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) in the role of Tasha, Jordan Rodrigues in Ethan’s (Lady Bird), Antonio Cipriano in the role of Oren (Jagged Little Pill on Broadway) And Jake Austin Walker (Rectify) in Liam’s, Jess’s friends whom she recruits to help her discover the truth about her parents and their connection to the treasure. Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) plays FBI agent Ross who assists in the search. Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed will produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who is also a screenwriter. Jon Turteltaub is executive producer. Mira Nair is a director and executive producer. A Disney Branded Television series, National Treasure is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios. Production will start this month in Baton Rouge.