National Treasure, Catherine Zeta-Jones in the cast of the new Disney Plus series

Disney Branded Television and Disney Plus have announced that Academy Award- and Tony Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will star in the original Disney Plus series. National Treasure. The live-action series is an expansion of the film franchise National Treasure centered on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and enterprising dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and rescue a lost Pan-American treasure.

Disney Plus teases that Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Billie, a tough “billionaire, antiques black market expert and treasure hunter who lives by her code. She has transformed from a penniless orphan to a sly and elegant business woman and adventurer. . Billie is used to getting what she wants and desires the Pan American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has a deeper stake for her. “

A Disney Branded Television series, National Treasure is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios. With the start of production scheduled for this month in Baton Rouge, the series can count on a cast that also includes Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan (Lady Bird), Antonio Cipriano in the role of Oren (Jagged Little Pill on Broadway) and Jake Austin Walker (Rectify) in Liam’s, Jess’s friends whom she recruits to help her discover the truth about her parents and their connection to the treasure. Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) plays FBI agent Ross who assists in the search. Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed produce the series together with Rick Muirragui, who is also involved in the project as a screenwriter. Jon Turteltaub is executive producer. Mira Nair is a director and executive producer.

Catherine Zeta-Jones earned an Academy Award for her performance as the scandalous Velma Kelly in the film adaptation of Chicago, received a Golden Globe nomination and received the Critics’ Choice Award, the Screen Actors Guild Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. Additionally, she was honored with the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her Broadway debut as Desirée Armfeldt in A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has had several starring roles in her acting career, including in the film Ocean’s 12 by Steven Soderbergh, Side effects And Traffic, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as the wife of a drug trafficker. She also starred in The Terminal by Steven Spielberg, opposite Tom Hanks and in the Coen brothers’ dark comedy First I’ll marry you then I’ll ruin you, next to George Clooney. She recently she was the protagonist of the film The drug ladybased on the true story of the infamous drug lady Griselda Blanco.

His first international recognition came with the action-adventure film The mask of Zorro where he joins Antonio Banderas and Anthony Hopkins. He then worked in Entrapment with Sean Connery.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.