National Treasure, Catherine Zeta-Jones will also be featured in the Disney + series

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Billie, a tough billionaire, antiques black market expert and treasure hunter who lives by her code. She has transformed from a penniless orphan to a smart and elegant business woman and adventurer. Billie is used to getting what she wants and the Pan American treasure desires. But not just for the money. This treasure has a deeper stake for her.

Disney recently announced that actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, the famous sex symbol of the 90s and highly regarded actress starring in numerous films, will have a role of starring in the original Disney + series, National Treasure . The live-action series will be an expansion of the film franchise National Treasure centered on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and enterprising dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and rescue a lost Pan-American treasure.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is an award-winning actress whose talent ranges from film to theater. She earned an Academy Award for her portrayal of her as the scandalous Velma Kelly, in the film adaptation of Chicago. Catherine was also nominated for a Golden Globe and received the Critics’ Choice Award, the Screen Actors Guild Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of her.

She won the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her acclaimed Broadway debut as Desirée Armfeldt in A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim. She earned her first international recognition in action-adventure film The mask of Zorro, with Antonio Banderas and Anthony Hopkins. She then captivated the audience in Entrapmentwith movie legend Sean Connery.

His other starring roles include Ocean’s 12 by Steven Soderbergh, Side effects And Traffic, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as the wife of a drug trafficker. She also starred in The Terminal by Steven Spielberg, opposite Tom Hanks and in the Coen brothers’ dark comedy First I’ll marry you then I’ll ruin you, next to George Clooney. She recently she was the protagonist of the film The drug ladybased on the true story of the infamous drug lady Griselda Blanco.

