National Treasure, shooting of the exclusive Disney + series has begun

As we know Disney is working to revive the franchise National Treasureso far made up of the two films known in Italy as The Mystery of the Templars (2004) and The Mystery of the Lost Pages (2007), with a TV series that will be released exclusively on Disney Plus. Thanks to the leading actress of the series, we now know that filming has begun: Lisette Alexís Gutiérrez has in fact posted on her Instagram profile two photos and a video announcing the important development. Some have observed that the jacket worn by the actress refers to a hotel in Nevada: it could be a clue to the location where filming is taking place – or at least part of it.

For the moment not much is known about the series: Gutiérrez will play Jess Morales, an irregular Latin American immigrant who arrived in the United States as a minor and therefore regularized thanks to the so-called DREAM Act, who will embark on an adventure in search of treasures, bringing to light the time. himself the mysterious story of his own family, with a diverse group of friends. We do not know if the series will connect in some way to the two films or at least to the character who is the protagonist, or Benjamin Franklin “Ben” Gates, the adventurous archaeologist played by Nicolas Cage.