National Treasure: The Disney + series begins production with a first photo

Production of the National Treasurethe Disney + series that will expand the de The Mystery of the Templarsarrived in the cinema since 2004 with two films starring Nicolas Cage.

To announce it, with a first image behind the scenes, was the protagonist of the series, Lisette Alexiswhich we know will interpret the “Solve puzzles” previously described as “A dreamer looking for answers about her family” embarking on an adventure for “Discover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan American treasure”.

A photo announces the start of National Treasure production

Here is the shot published on the actress’s Instagram profile:

The series will also see Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan (Lady Bird), Antonio Cipriano in the role of Oren (Jagged Little Pill on Broadway) and Jake Austin Walker (Rectify) in Liam’s, Jess’s friends whom she recruits to help her discover the truth about her parents and their connection to the treasure. Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) plays FBI agent Ross who assists in the search.

The cast will also feature Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, “A tough billionaire, antiques black market expert and treasure hunter who lives by her code. She has transformed from a penniless orphan to a smart and elegant business woman and adventurer. Billie is used to getting what she wants and the Pan American treasure desires. But not just for the money. This treasure has a deeper stake for you. “

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed will produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who is also a screenwriter. Jon Turteltaub is executive producer. Mira Nair is a director and executive producer.

The series will debut exclusively on Disney +.