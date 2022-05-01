National U-20 team achieves epic comeback to leave the Uncaf scepter

Showing pride and sporting shame, the Costa Rican U-20 National Team was proclaimed champion of Uncaf, after turning the score around and after losing 1-4, managed to win 5-4 in a dramatic way over El Salvador, in the tournament Made in Belize.

Those led by Vadimir Quesada in 36 minutes managed to reverse history to leave the crown of the region, before a Cuscatleca squad that beat the Sele by almost an hour, scoring and caressing the scepter.

But the Salvadorans did not count on the courage of the Ticos, who at the end of the game, in a sensational way, came from behind to defeat their rivals and deservedly lift the cup.

Fabián Arroyo opened the scoring for the Costa Ricans in individual action and everything seemed to be on the way to victory.

The U-20 National Team celebrated the title won in Belize by beating El Salvador 5-4. Fedefootball

However, the reaction of the Cuscatlecos was immediate and with goals from Andres Rivas, Mayor Gil Danny Ríos and Eduardo Rivas, the latter at minute 54, it seemed that the victory would remain in the hands of El Salvador, which was superior in all the aspects.

However, Costa Rica regained confidence, went to the front with everything to achieve an epic comeback that no one imagined.

The goals by Andrey Soto, Josimar Alcoser, on two occasions, and again in San Carlos Soto, in the epilogue of the game, after a deflection by the opposing defense, gave the homeland squad a historic victory that they will remember forever.