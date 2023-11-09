National Women’s Soccer League signs $240 million TV deal with CBS, ESPN, Amazon and Scripps

The National Women’s Soccer League has secured a $240 million domestic broadcast deal with four major streaming and cable partners, the league has announced. This is a historic deal that is 40 times bigger than the previous deal, a minor agreement signed before the recently revived league.

The new deal will pay the NWSL about $60 million a year for four years, a person familiar with the deal said Luck,

The games will be broadcast on various platforms. Amazon, CBS, ESPN and the Scripps-owned ION Network will air a portion of regular season and playoff games between them. CBS and ESPN will air the game on both their linear networks and respective streaming services, Paramount+ and ESPN+.

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said, “We have taken great care to ensure that everything that makes our league special is visible to new audiences by expanding our reach without compromising the economic value of our product. Be eligible.”





The NWSL chose to spread its game broadcasts among several different partners, unlike Major League Soccer, which signed a 10-year, $250 million exclusive deal with Apple. It is not unusual for sports leagues to work with multiple partners. For example, the NFL has signed 11-year, $110 billion deals with NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and Amazon. While the NBA, whose media contract is set to expire in 2025, has made deals with Warner Bros. Discovery-owned TNT, ABC and ESPN. In the past, Berman has cited the NBA as a model for the NWSL. “There’s no fundamental reason why a women’s soccer league like the NWSL can’t be as successful as the NBA,” she said in an interview in May. Luck,

a growing league

All four media partners also committed to promoting the league, including each other’s broadcasts – crucial for consumer awareness in a non-exclusive media deal – and increasing their investment in production. In the NWSL’s previous deal, which was worth only $1.5 million per year for three years, the league was on the hook for the production costs associated with its broadcasts, meaning it effectively lost money because it was less than the value of the agreement. Was paying more bills, according to The Athletic.

Hilary Mandel, Executive Vice President of IMG Media, said, “Together with the NWSL, they are going to transform the way fans can discover and connect with sports, providing the exposure these world-class athletes deserve on a broader stage. To be sure.” which brokered the sale on behalf of the NWSL.

The new media rights partners will broadcast only 60% of NWSL games. In an interesting move, the NWSL decided to keep about 38% of its games and opted to show them on its streaming platform. The NWSL experimented with a proprietary, direct-to-consumer streaming platform for international broadcasts of its games during this year. That service, developed in partnership with talent agency holding company Endeavor, was free.

The new deal brings an unexpected source of cash to the emerging league, which was reformed from the remains of the defunct Women’s Professional Soccer League in 2012. CBS Sports, which has broadcast NWSL games for the past four years, will retain the rights to the league’s championship match. (This season’s championship game is on Saturday.) Just a year ago, the league struggled to secure a primetime slot for the most important championship game of the season. In 2022, the championship game was moved to an early afternoon time slot, outside CBS Sports’ primetime window, until one of the NWSL’s sponsors increased its media investment, allowing the network to make the game more desirable. Prompted to move by .

The league has been eager for new commercial partners, such as broadcasters who can help it grow and become prominent in American sports culture. “Do you think of women’s football and women’s sport as a business or are you here because you have a daughter or granddaughter?” Berman said in a May interview. “Because (the latter) will not be enough to drive the future of this business.”

The new broadcast rights deal continues the league’s upward trajectory financially. In 2022, sponsorship revenue increased by 87% compared to 2021. Team valuations in the NWSL have set records for the women’s game in the U.S. In April, an NWSL expansion team in the Bay Area sold for $53 million. Previous expansion fees for women’s soccer teams ranged from $2 to $5 million. While Los Angeles-based Angel City FC – which includes A-list celebrity investors like Billie Jean King and Natalie Portman – has ambitions of becoming the first women’s sports franchise valued at $1 billion.

The league is set to add two new teams for next season, one based in the Bay Area and the other in Utah.