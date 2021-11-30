National women’s team, Girelli leads Italy in Romania: 0-5

Thanks to a brace from Girelli during the second half, women’s Italy raises its head in the complicated qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup

A Italy orderly, willing and well-disposed on the field, she won the match against Romania without difficulty on the field of Voluntari, winning three fundamental points to continue hoping for access to World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Romania- Italy 0-5

It was not an easy match for the team Milena Bertolini fresh from a bad defeat at home, in Palermo, against Swiss and slowed down by many information problems with even four positive players at Covid forced to leave the retreat. With several players almost rookies as starters and a couple of athletes not completely in the role, Italy puts the only thing that mattered at the center of attention: the victory. Possibly with an eye on goals and goal difference.

Not an easy match, against a very closed and renounced team. Italy took the lead in the 23rd minute thanks to Bonansea: splendid conclusion from the arc of the circle of the penalty area after a good bank of Girelli.

In the second half, when the Romanian team is gradually becoming less and less effective, Italy takes courage and confidence. And in a few minutes two goals arrive that close the game: Girelli signs them in both cases. First by picking up a suggestion in the penalty area that sees her completely free to hit the net. Then, with his head, with a splendid shot on corner kick action. Italy closes smoothly dominating but without being able to find the goleada. Blue who have several other scoring: again with Girelli, Soffia and with Glionna, very enterprising since his entry into the field. The Romanian extreme Paraluta, with a lot of luck, gets away with it: but he can’t do anything about the splendid lob of Valeria Pirone for the fourth fol. Then it is still Baby walkers to fix the result at 0-5 with an unstoppable penalty kick for a clear knockdown against Simonetti.

The group of the Azzurre

The qualifying round al World from the Blue it remains very complicated. Especially after the defeat at home against Switzerland that Italy will now have to face away from home, in April, in a round that at this point becomes decisive.

Milena Bertolini’s team cannot allow itself other missteps, it will be forced to win all the games with the greatest possible gap. Considering that the goal difference becomes the second discriminant after the number of points. And Switzerland, in this respect, has a clear advantage, thanks also to the victory that the Swiss have filed in Vilnius, against Lithuania, at the same time as the Voluntari match: 0-7.