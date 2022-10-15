Nationalities that do not need a visa to enter the United States

With the announcement of the procedure that the Colombian government will initiate before the United States to eliminate the visa requirement, the documents that are required of countries that have said benefit have been put on the table. And the list is short, given that the procedure is guided by a law passed by Congress in 1986with which the Visa Waiver Program (Visa Waiver Program, or VWP) was created.

The first country to enter this list was the United Kingdom, in 1986, and the last, Croatia, in 2021. These are mostly European countries, some Asian (South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan), plus Australia, Iceland and New Zealand. The only Latin American included in the list is Chile. Not even Mexico, its neighbor and main trading partner, is part of this group.

The complete list of countries to which the United States does not require a visa:

Although this exemption is a decision that falls to the current president, the law establishes a very rigorous and extensive process that goes through the review of several agencies of the US Government.

According to the United States Office of Consular Affairs, to enter the visa waiver programthe country must meet the following requirements:

USA offers more than 180 visas to be able to migrate regularly to the country. Among the most common are tourist visas or B-2 visas, which include travelers or family visitors in the United States.

The same way, there is a B-1 visa created for business, which includes business associates, scientific or educational support personnel, babysitters, and housekeepers.

For obhave a work visa It is important to specify the type of work that will be done in the northern country, since the type of document depends on it.

For example, there is the H-2A visa, exclusively for agricultural workersor the type L visa, generated for personnel who are transferred to work abroad within their company.

For the students, the most frequent visa is the F-1, awarded to foreigners who enroll in an academic program in the United States. The M-1 also stands out, for students of short-term vocational programs.

The US also offers visas for investors, victims of crimes, diplomats, relatives, athletes, religious, among many others.

If you are looking for how to process the tourist visa for the United States, in this link you will find a step by step process.

