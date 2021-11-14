Nationals, Croatia-Russia 1-0: Brekalo returns to the field and gets the World Cup pass

Josip Brekalo returns to the field after a calf injury with his national team. Croatia managed to win 1-0 at home against Russia and qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. With these 3 points the Balkans overtake Russia in the standings and close group H in the lead. Russia will therefore have to go through the play-offs before they can reach Qatar.

THE RETURN – As for Brekalo, his return after the injury is news for Torino, which therefore can expect to have the player available for next Monday’s match against Udinese. The attacking midfielder entered at 75 minutes just in time to watch Kudryashov’s mocking own goal just a few steps away and saved the Croats. For Brekalo and for Torino it can still be good news because it means that the 1998 winger has recovered from the injury and is ready to play at least a segment of the match. As is known, Croatia wanted to call Brekalo despite the injury suffered in the warm-up against Sampdoria and today the coach Dalic used him. This is certainly good news for Juric who begins to see the list of injured in the grenade infirmary decrease.