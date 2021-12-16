Nations League draws: live at 6pm, Italy in the top seed

By passing the playoffs in March, the coach will be able to test the new Azzurri for Qatar. The tournament is also decisive for Euro 2024

It may seem almost inconvenient to talk about Nations League now, a tournament that some consider superfluous, while there is a World Cup that keeps us in suspense until March. But the show goes on, the pandemic has crowded the calendar, and Nations are all but wasted time. Wouldn’t a group with Italy, Germany, England and the Czech Republic be spectacular? Wouldn’t that be football? Today it can happen, even if we are seeded.

the draw – Today the draw for the groups (6 pm in Nyon, without audience) will kick off Nations ’22 -23, the third edition. Azzurri in the first bracket with France, Spain and Belgium, the last finalists. Risk of a terrible group with the Portugal of our world nightmares. And you leave between June and September, when Qatar will be a goal or the second “apocalypse”. The tournament system has not changed. The 55 European national teams are divided into four series. We are in Serie A (16 teams divided into 4 groups). The 4 winners face off in a “final four”, the last 4 go down to B. As always.

terrible group – And as always, with the teams on the draw, there is never the possibility of a simple group. Not even for those in the first tier like Mancini. 1) The terrible group includes Portugal (or Germany) from the second band, England from the third, and one between Wales, Austria and the Czech Republic from the last. 2) The average one would be with Denmark (or Holland) and Switzerland (who just executed us). 3) The simplest theoretically would include, in addition to Danes or Dutch, Poland and Hungary. All speeches to be reviewed. After the championships and the Champions League, in fact, the national teams will remain concentrated until June 15: in those two weeks the first four games of the group will be played. The other two at the end of September. For the 4 winners, then, an appointment a year later, 14-18 June 2023, in the “final four”.

for euro 2024 – If that were not enough, it is better to remember that this Nations will also have effects on Euro 2024. On 9 October 2022 in Frankfurt there is the draw for the qualifiers for Germany 2024. The 10 seeded will be: the first 4, the 4 second and the 2 best thirds of the Nations groups. Starting from Pot 1 in qualifying we have already made it to Wembley. Nations is not useless.

December 16, 2021 (change December 16, 2021 | 13:20)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link