Nations League, from 2024 the South American national teams will join the European ones

From 2024 the Nations League changes format and also opens to the South American national teams. From the next edition, in fact, the European selections will be joined by Brazil, Argentina and perhaps other teams among the ten of Conmebol which has reached this agreement with UEFA: “This is the last Uefa Nations with this format. We had a meeting with Conmebol and from 2024 the South American teams will join the tournament. What format will it be? We’re working on it. The national team calendar is restricted, so there is not too much room for maneuver ”, the words of Uefa vice-president, Zbigniew Boniek, during an interview granted to the Polish portal meczyki.pl