Sports

Nations League, from 2024 the South American national teams will join the European ones

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

From the next edition Brazil, Argentina and other teams among the ten of Conmebol who have found this agreement with UEFA are ready to take the field

From 2024 the Nations League changes format and also opens to the South American national teams. From the next edition, in fact, the European selections will be joined by Brazil, Argentina and perhaps other teams among the ten of Conmebol which has reached this agreement with UEFA: “This is the last Uefa Nations with this format. We had a meeting with Conmebol and from 2024 the South American teams will join the tournament. What format will it be? We’re working on it. The national team calendar is restricted, so there is not too much room for maneuver ”, the words of Uefa vice-president, Zbigniew Boniek, during an interview granted to the Polish portal meczyki.pl

Access

The idea is to guarantee access to League A from the very beginning of the tournament to the 6 best South American teams, starting with Brazil and Argentina. The remaining 4 would join the League B. A first approach between the two confederations is given by the challenge between Italy and Argentina, continental champions who will compete on June 1st in London.

December 17, 2021 (change December 17, 2021 | 15:56)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Roma-Spezia, illness for a fan. Fear at the Olimpico, the South Curve stops singing

4 days ago

LIVE READINGS – Spalletti: “Insigne-Fabian? I don’t risk injuries, I have others”, Zielinski: “Here, a warm environment, Legia will be more offensive”

November 3, 2021

official formations and where to see it on TV and in streaming

November 3, 2021

Milan-Liverpool, the formation of Pioli: Ibra is back, there is kalulu

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button