Nations League, here are the dates: in June tour de force Italy

Uefa has formalized the dates of the third edition, for the Azzurri the first two at home

There National from Roberto Mancini will play in Italy the first two matches of the third edition of the UEFA Nations League. UEFA has formalized the calendar of the event and the Azzurri, drawn yesterday in Group 3 of League A, they will make their tournament debut on Saturday 4th June with the Germany to then host Hungary on Tuesday 7 June.

Two away matches will follow, the first on Saturday 11 June in England eleven months after the final of Euro 2020 and the second Tuesday 14 June at the home of the Germans. A real tour de force therefore awaits the Azzurri in June, who in addition to the four Nations League matches will be on stage on 1 June in London with theArgentina in the unprecedented challenge between the reigning European Champions and the winners of the last America’s Cup.

In September the last two matches of the Nations League group: Italy will host England on Friday 23 September and will close the group on Monday 26 September in Hungary. The first placed will qualify for the Final Four scheduled for June 2023, while the last placed will be relegated to League B.

This the complete calendar of the matches of Italy: 4 June (8.45 pm), Italy-Germany 7 June (8.45 pm), Italy-Hungary 11 June (8.45 pm), England-Italy 14 June (8.45 pm), Germany-Italy 23 September (8.45 pm) ), Italy-England 26 September (20.45), Hungary-Italy.