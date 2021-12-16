Nations League, the draw: Italy with Germany and England! | Nationals

Today at 6 pm, at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon in Switzerland, there was the draw for the group stage of the Nations League. Italy European champion (third classified in the last edition) was seeded, but she drew two very formidable opponents like Germany and England as well as Hungary.

The first four games will be played in June, the last two in September 2022. The top finishers in each group will qualify for the Final Four scheduled for June 2023, while the bottom-placed ones from each group will be relegated to League B.

Italian coach Roberto Mancini commented: “A good group, it will surely be a fun group. Death ring? They are only football matches., meeting such strong teams is part of the show. It was the final of the European Championship against England, so they will certainly be two intense matches. Against Germany he is a classic of world football and for me as a coach it will be the first time, I’m happy about it. Finally, against Hungary it will also be a challenge between Italians, with their coach Marco Rossi they did very well in the last European championship. We will try to win. We would like to return to play the Final Four as it happened this year and try to win the tournament “.

Nations League

ALLOY A

Group 1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria.

Group 2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic.

Group 3: ITALY, Germany, England, Hungary.

Group 4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

ALLOY B

Group 1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia.

Group 2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania.

Group 3: Bosnia, Finland, Romania, Montenegro.

Group 4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

ALLOY C

Group 1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands.

Group 2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus / Estonia.

Group 3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan / Moldova

Group 4: Bulgaria, Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar.

ALLOY D

Group 1: Liechtenstein, Andorra, Kazakhstan / Moldova, Latvia

Group 2: San Marino, Cyprus / Estonia, Malta.

