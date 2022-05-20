Nations League: the list of Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal coach Fernando Santos unveiled his list for the first four games of the Nations League on Friday. Unsurprisingly, we find Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Nations League begins next June, just at the end of the club season. In this context, Portugal will play four matches including against Spain, in Seville, on June 2, the Czech Republic on June 9, at the Estádio José Alvalade. Not to mention the double confrontation against Switzerland (5 and 12). Coach Fernando Santos unveiled his list of players selected for these meetings on Friday.

Excellent with Manchester United this season, captain Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously part of the group. All the other executives are also there, in particular, Bruno Fernandes, Pepe or Bernardo Silva. The two big new additions to this list are centre-back David Carmo (22) and left-winger Ricardo Horta (27), both of whom play for SC Braga.

The group from Portugal

Guardians: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patrício

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, João Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, David Carmo, Domingos Duarte, Pepe, Nuno Mendes and Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: João Moutinho, João Palhinha, Rúben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Nunes, Vitinha and William Carvalho

Forwards: Otavio, Gonçalo Guedes, Rafael Leão, Ricardo Horta, Cristiano Ronaldo, André Silva and Diogo Jota

