Native 4K and improved Ray Tracing

Although it is still difficult to find a PlayStation 5 console due to the shortage of semiconductors, here is the spread of the first indiscretion on the alleged PS5 Pro that Sony’s engineering teams would be designing in-house.

Talking about it is the content creator and self-styled insider Foxy, who with a post on Twitter stated that PlayStation 5 Pro will aim for a native 4K target resolution and will aim to offer more advanced Ray Tracing solutions. The 8K resolution will instead be feasible with films, streaming content or games from the more modest technical sector, and all will be supported by the presence of a CPU with slightly higher clock speed compared to the standard model.

Foxy’s post closes by confirming that all the titles that will come out in the future will be playable on both PS5 and PS5 Pro, and that Sony therefore has no intention of creating mid-gen exclusives. The launch period of the console, still unknown in the specific, would attest around 2024therefore about four years after the debut of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

Some suspicious shipments from Sony have recently been spotted that have led some to think that the Japanese giant is already producing the PS5 Pro prototypes, but in all likelihood these are far too risky speculations. The same rumor spread by Foxy is not supported by other sources that can prove its reliabilityand for this reason we invite you to take with extreme caution what is reported by the content creator.