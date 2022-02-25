NATO activates preventive defense plans and condemns the “large-scale” Russian invasion of Ukraine

Washington D.C. – The NATO reported today that it has activated its collective defense plans for the first time, preventively, after Russia’s “large-scale invasion” of Ukraine, which he considers “the most serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades”.

After an extraordinary meeting in Brussels, in which the president participated virtually Joe BidenNATO condemned “in the strongest possible terms” an invasion that it considers to have had the collaboration of Belarus and called on the Russian government to “immediately cease its military attack, withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and get out of the way. of aggression you have chosen.”

“We have activated NATO defense plans to prepare to respond to a variety of contingencies and secure Alliance territory, including by drawing on our response forces. We are now making significant additional defensive deployments of forces in the eastern part of the Alliance. We will make all necessary deployments to ensure strong and credible deterrence and defense across the Alliance, now and in the future. Our measures are and will continue to be preventive, proportionate and not escalated”added the NATO statement, distributed by the White House.

Biden, in his own statement, said “the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory” and said he phoned Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky after the meeting.

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, NATO – the North Atlantic Treaty Organization – is made up of 27 European countries, the United States, Canada and Turkey.

Finland, Sweden and representatives of the European Union participated as guests at the meeting.

One of the arguments that Russian President Vladimir Putin has used to try to justify the invasion of his neighboring country is the Russian concern that NATO may want to integrate Ukraine.

Today, in addition, Russia threatened Finland and Sweden with “serious military and political repercussions” if they join NATO.

“The world will hold Russia and Belarus to account for their actions. Russia is the aggressor and Belarus is the one that helps him”NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels.

In its statement, NATO deplored the loss of life, human suffering and destruction caused by Russia’s military attack on Ukraine.

Biden argued, for his part, that the presence of the European Union, Finland and Sweden reflects that President Putin “has failed in his goal of dividing the West.” The Biden administration was preparing today to impose personal financial sanctions against President Putin, who is believed to hold much of his money in corporations not in his name, according to CNN.

“This long-planned attack on Ukraine, an independent, peaceful and democratic country, is brutal and totally unjustified and unprovoked. Peace on the European continent has been fundamentally shattered. The world will hold Russia, as well as Belarus, accountable for their actions.”NATO said.

NATO insisted that President Putin has rejected the call for dialogue and has violated international law, including the United Nations charter, to which he belongs.

“Russia’s actions are also a blatant rejection of the principles enshrined in the NATO-Russia Founding Act: it is Russia that has departed from its commitments under the Act,” the statement added.

Alluding to the sanctions imposed by member countries and expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian president, parliament and government, NATO stated that “President Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine is a terrible strategic mistake, for which Russia will pay a high price, both economically and politically, for years to come.

“NATO remains committed to all the fundamental principles that underpin European security, including the right of each nation to choose its own security arrangements. We will continue to provide political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend itself and call on others to do the same,” the statement added.