“NATO and US forces in the Black Sea serious challenge”

The activities of the NATO and American forces in the Black Sea represent “a serious challenge” for Russia, the Russian President said again. Vladimir Putin, this morning in an interview with Vesti. Putin’s words come while Washington and France denounce the massive Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine.

“The The United States and its NATO allies are conducting unplanned military exercises in the Black Sea. Not only is there a powerful naval group involved but also aviation, including strategic warplanes. This is a serious challenge for us“, declared the Russian President. The last Western military exercises in the Black Sea took place, under coordination of Ukraine and the USA, last June. It was attended by 30 naval units from 32 countries.

To confirm the state of tension in Europe, yesterday two British Typhoon fighters escorted Russian strategic Tu-160 bombers away from British airspace after Russian warplanes approached the border, even if they did not enter. A few hours earlier, two Belgian F-16 fighters had done the same with two other Russian Tu-160s.