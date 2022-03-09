NATO Article 5 that could end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The aforementioned article 5 of the regulations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a principle that establishes that when one of the nations belonging to the organization is attacked, then an affront is being committed against all of them. the nations that compose it, this being one of the most important in terms of international cooperation held by the organization.

This article would guarantee the security of some small or low-income countries, as well as limited military weapons in the face of an attack like the one Russia is carrying out against Ukraine, since the other NATO members should send the nation at risk, both troops and elements that help you defend yourself from the invader or enemy.

“The parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them, which takes place in Europe or North America, will be considered an attack directed against all of them and, accordingly, agree that if such an attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective legitimate defense recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the attacked party or parties, subsequently adopting, individually and in agreement with the other parties, the measures it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore security in the North Atlantic area”, affirms article 5 of the NATO regulations on the actions to be deployed if there is any type of attack against a member.

In the meantime, this article adds that “any armed attack of this nature and all the measures adopted in consequence will be immediately brought to the attention of the Security Council. These measures will cease when the Security Council has taken the necessary steps to restore and maintain international peace and security.” emphasizing the necessary cooperation among members.

Against this background, it is worth noting that for the moment Ukraine does not belong to NATO, although for years this country has tried to enter the body. And they have not been able to enter for different reasons, such as Russia’s threats in the face of this annexation, the rejection of other member countries to Kiev’s entry into the organization, among others.

If it were different and Ukraine was a member of NATO, then Russia would be declaring war on all the member nations of the organization and they would be obliged to guarantee the protection of the Ukrainians with all available resources. However, although the European country is not an active member, several nations worldwide, many of them belonging to the aforementioned international organization, have decided to support it in the face of the Russian threat.

This is also due to the fact that, around Ukraine, there are several countries that do belong to NATO, so these would also be threatened by the armed conflict between the two nations, which would be one of the main arguments to support Kiev in the midst of the oppression that Moscow is exercising, with its intention of reunifying the neighboring territories.

“If there is any aggression anywhere, on NATO territory, against NATO countries, we, the United States, all of our allies and partners will take action to defend every inch of NATO territory. It’s that clear and direct.” were the statements of Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, emphasizing that if any of Russia’s attacks, including cyber attacks, directly affects one of the members of the organization, then they will carry out forceful actions.