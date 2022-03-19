NATO begins its large-scale exercises 200 kilometers from Russia

Thousands of NATO troops begin large-scale military exercises in Norway. There will be two weeks of intense training in which some 30,000 soldiers from more than 25 countries in Europe and North America will participate.

Although the exercises were planned, the war in Ukraine gives the Alliance a certain sense of urgency. Admiral Rob Bauer wants his troops to be ready for any eventuality.

“Although this exercise has been planned for a long time, it takes place against a dark backdrop. It has been 22 days since Russia has invaded Ukraine again, and it is again breaking international law. Therefore, for us it is still more importantly prepare for the worst and expect the unexpected,” Bauer said, adding: “I think if you ask the soldiers what they have come to defend, I think they will get a different answer than the Russian soldiers in Ukraine, that they are really shocked, that at first they thought they were participating in a military exercise, and now they are killing Ukrainians,” said the also chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

This Thursday a first group of soldiers from France, Spain and Poland carried out a drill with tanks and armored vehicles. Each member of the military offers a unique tactical experience in the field and also their perspective on training like this.

“Every time we commit to training our morale increases and seeing other armies present and participating in these exercises with them is really a great daily motivation,” said Captain González García, a Spanish officer.

“Cold weather terrain is something we master quite well, these temperatures are more or less what we would have in France in winter, but here, the most important thing is training between allies with foreign nations. That’s something we don’t do very often. often,” said Sergeant Kevin, a soldier with France’s alpine hunters. The Brilliant Jump 2022 exercise program is held every two years and this edition should end on April 1.

NATO defense ministers decided on Wednesday to begin studying how to strengthen their military posture in all areas in the “long term.” Specifically, this Wednesday they commissioned the Alliance’s military commanders to “develop options in all domains”, land, sea, air, space and cyberspace, taking into account that at the terrestrial level the new military posture “must include more forces on the eastern part of the Alliance, with greater availability” and “with more equipment and supplies prepositioned”.

This update responds to the “new reality” that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has brought about. To carry out this review of the Alliance’s defense and deterrence capacity, the Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, advanced that they will be necessary ” large investments” and recovered the request that the allies invest a minimum of 2% of their GDP in defense.