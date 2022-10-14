NATO begins nuclear exercises with B-52 bombers on Monday

NATO will begin its annual nuclear exercise ‘Steadfast noon’ next Monday, in which up to 60 aircraft will carry out training flights over Belgium, the North Sea and the United Kingdom to practice the use of US nuclear weapons based in Europe.

The agency itself announced it on its website this Friday, at a time of high tension, after Russia has repeatedly threatened nuclear attacks in Ukraine after several setbacks on the battlefield. However, the Alliance has highlighted that these practices are not related to any current events.

It is likely that ‘Steadfast noon’, which does not involve active pumpsmatch the atomic workouts that each year conducts Moscow, called ‘Grom’. The latter usually take place at the end of October and, in them, Russia tests its bombers, submarines and nuclear missiles.





This was warned by the White House National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, who described them as “routine.” However, he stated that they would be properly monitored: “We know that Russian nuclear units train at this time of year.”

NATO has assured that these Alliance trainings do not respond to the latest tensions with Russia, but rather that it is something planned. “This exercise, which runs until October 30, is a routine and recurring training activity and is not linked to any current world event,” the agency states on its website.

The ‘Steadfast noon’ exercise involves 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various types, including fourth and fifth generation fighters, as well as surveillance and tanker aircraft. As in previous editions, American B-52 long-range bombers will take part, flying from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.





The Alliance emphasizes that the fundamental objective of NATO’s atomic capacity, in accordance with the new strategy approved at the Madrid summit in June, is “preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression”.

And he stresses: “As long as nuclear weapons exist, NATO will remain a nuclear alliance. Our goal is a safer world. We seek to create a secure environment for a world without atomic weapons.”