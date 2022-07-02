NATO closes the summit that certifies its rivalry with Russia and China

BARCELONA.—While the war rages in eastern Ukraine, the leaders of the NATO member countries closed a summit this morning two-day event held in Madrid that served to strengthen the operational capacity of the organization in the face of the perception of new threats, embodied above all by Russia and China. These two countries did not wait for the end of the meetings to display a defiant attitude, a final confirmation that the world enters a new era of competition and struggle between the blocks of great world powers.

At the closing press conference, the NATO Secretary General, the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, celebrated the significance of the decisions made, and sent a message of firmness. “We are prepared for any eventuality… We are here to protect the allies against any threat”, proclaimed the Stoltenberg, who also confirmed the commitment to help an ally, Ukraine, in a situation of extreme difficulty. The leader ordered Russian President Vladimir Putin to “withdraw his forces from Ukraine” and to end the war “immediately.”

Nevertheless, Putin seems unwilling to budge. From Turkmenistan, where he attended a meeting with the leaders of his allies in Central Asia, he expressed his misgivings about the expansion of NATO to 32 members with the entry of Finland and Sweden. This is one of the main decisions taken in Madrid, and it will mean the duplication of common borders. “If they deploy military contingents there, we will respond in the same way and create threats against the territories from which they threaten us… It’s obvious. What is it that they don’t understand?”, snapped the Russian president, who considers that the Alliance has put itself completely at the service of the United States.

Despite NATO’s renewed support for Ukraine in Madrid — Britain announced that it will double its financial aid — Putin has been confident about his victory in Ukraine. “The work proceeds smoothly, rhythmically,” he said when asked about the status of Russian fighters in the conflict. Everything indicates that the war in Ukraine will last for a long time, and the Russian leader seems to be betting on a war of attrition that will end up causing fatigue in Western public opinion. The latest data, especially inflation, suggest that the economies of the United States and Europe are already being severely shaken by the conflict.

China was not intimidated either after the new Strategic Concept, the manual of the Atlantic Alliance for the next decade, defined it as “a systemic challenge”. Beijing responded accusing NATO of “maliciously attacking and smearing” the country to provoke a confrontation. In addition, he promised to adopt “firm and strong” measures against the new designation, which he considers the result of a Cold War mentality.

The reinforcement of NATO, an organization that suffered from a certain lethargy only a few months ago, has resulted in various measures. Between them, Washington’s dispatch of thousands of additional troops to European territory, with the opening of a general headquarters in the Polish city of Poznan, or the increase from 40,000 to 300,000 in the number of troops prepared to be deployed in a combat zone immediately. Likewise, the member countries have set the year 2029 as the maximum deadline to increase military spending to at least 2% of GDP, an old US demand that has acquired new overtones of reality after the war in Ukraine.

The commitment will not be easy to fulfill for some countries, like the host itself, Spain. “We have to be responsible and in solidarity with the war of [Vladímir] Putin in Europe, but we also have to strengthen our capabilities in the south and it would be important to have the support of all political forces”, President Pedro Sánchez reasoned in an interview on public television.

However, his will to reach a “country agreement” on this issue will not be easy. His government partner, the leftist United We Can, has already distanced itself from such a decision, as well as that of expanding the number of US destroyer ships docked at the Rota base in Cadiz.

Sánchez also celebrated the smooth running of the summit, an event that his advisers considered key to enhancing the image of the socialist president, battered by economic difficulties and various defeats in regional elections. “The result could not be more optimal… The objectives have been met,” he asserted. Shortly after, Stoltenberg himself thanked the organization of the meeting, which he described as “perfect, impeccable and excellent”.

One of the central objectives of the Spanish government was to stage NATO’s support for the Spanish sovereignty of Ceuta and Melilla, the Spanish enclaves in African territory that Morocco claims. Although, finally, the definition of the territory covered by the Atlantic Alliance, an organization designed to defend Europe, has not been modified, Stoltenberg insisted when asked about it that the integrity of “all the territory” of the Member States will be defended, a commitment that has satisfied the Sánchez Executive.