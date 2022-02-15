NATO, Donbass and Crimea: what Putin wants so as not to start the war in Ukraine

Is February 16 the date chosen by Russia to invade Ukraine? Moscow’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskyspeaking to Channel 4 argued that there is no ultimatum set for Wednesday: “As far as I know, no, and I see no reason for that.” Polyansky called news of an impending invasion ridiculous. “Every day we learn something new about ourselves and the attack plans, the invasion attributed to us. For us it is surprising, ”said the Russian representative to the UN. Stressing that such news «are also a complete surprise for the Ukrainians. It seems – he added – that only the Americans are sure of something, but they do not share information, neither with us nor with the Ukrainians ». So what does Vladimir Putin want so as not to start the war in Ukraine? And are the winds of war really an optical illusion?

The Tsar wants to save face

First of all, it should be remembered what James Woolsey, today professor and director of the CIA from 1993 to 1995, explains in an interview with Republic. And that is, that the Russians “have been specialists in deception since the time of Peter the Great”. For Woolsey, the Tsar “is tough, but also shrewd, but this crisis has been anything but shrewd. I don’t know how he can get out of it without looking weak, which is the last thing he wants. Now, however, we must be careful not to throw ourselves into a blind alley in our turn. Hard being is not enough, but being weak is lethal. So we must remain firm and united, giving him a way to save face ». As? A possible solution was modeled yesterday by the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko at the Bbc. “We could give up joining NATO, especially if we are threatened like this, blackmailed like this and pushed in this direction.” Then the former foreign minister retracted, reiterating that Ukraine has a commitment set in the constitution to join NATO, “an issue that depends on the readiness of the Alliance itself.”

The Corriere della Sera explains today that today’s situation has been dragging on for a year. That is since Russia began the great maneuvers in Europe in response to the NATO offensive. Which, in violation of a (verbal) promise made by the Americans to Gorbachev, began to expand in the former USSR or Warsaw Pact countries. Russia today is demanding that Ukraine and Georgia not enter but this point is difficult to obtain. Because membership of NATO is free. But there is a glimmer here. Because both Georgia (in Ossetia and Abkhazia) and Ukraine (in Donbass and Crimea) have open conflicts. And according to the text behind the 1999 enlargement they cannot be accepted into the Atlantic Alliance.

A messy retreat

The problem is that Russia is officially asking for more. That is, it wants the withdrawal of all Western soldiers from countries that joined NATO after 1997. A choice that the US would not mind given that isolationism is back in fashion overseas (Afghanistan teaches it). But Washington cannot accept today a condition that for Biden would sound like obedience to the Tsar. Then there is the Crimea. Here Putin would like the annexation to be recognized. And even here it is impossible for the US to grant it. But now the citizens of the peninsula have Russian passports, the connection with Moscow is assured and the situation could carry on like this for decades without solutions of continuity. The hottest issue is the Donbass. Where Russia, which is asking for greater autonomy for the region, finds itself in conflict with Ukrainian nationalists.

And here the situation could precipitate: if the government decided to hit the interventionists, Moscow would intervene with a heavy hand. That is exactly what according to the Cbs in the meantime he is preparing to do: he has moved some long-range artillery units and rocket launchers into attack position, suggesting an imminent operation. Some Russian units have left the areas they were directed to and are starting to move into “attack position”, according to an American source. The initiative marks a change from last Sunday, when some units had left the gathering areas but had not yet gained what could be attack positions. The United States, according to the source, believes that Russia will attack Ukraine by the end of the week, although it is not yet certain how and by which path.

The exit strategy

Anna Zafesova, expert journalist on Russia and Putin, on The print instead today it draws a completely different perspective. Which sees the Moscow leader forced to back down because the escalation has gone beyond his strength. But Putin does not want to appear defeated and will do everything to try to annex the Donbass without irritating the West. The newspaper recalls that yesterday the Duma surprisingly revived the appeal to Putin to recognize as independent the “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk, a plan B that was aired a few days ago and remained in the drawer. In this perspective, the Donbass could become a gun aimed at negotiations, or a reward that Russia takes for the rejected ultimatum. In this case, Europe could react with less harsh sanctions and only Ukraine would lose out, left at that point at the mercy of the nationalists. Thus the situation today could be remedied. To then return to plummet in a few months.

