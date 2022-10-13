NATO holds nuclear meeting after Putin’s threats | News
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met Thursday as the military alliance pushed ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week, amid growing concerns over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s insistence on , that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory.
Defense ministers led the session, which usually happens once or twice a year, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting came amid heightened tensions as some NATO allies, led by the United States, deliver advanced weapons and ammunition to Ukraine to defend against Russian airstrikes.
NATO is suspicious of Russia’s moves, but has so far made no changes to its position on nuclear weapons.
