NATO prepares for war

In recent days, the efforts of NATO and its member countries to counter a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine have accelerated and intensified. From the threats to impose extremely severe economic sanctions on Russia, we have moved on to something more serious, that is, the movement of weapons and soldiers and announcements on the possible mobilization of thousands of other soldiers. Although the diplomatic path remains open and practicable, the situation in Ukraine is increasingly tense and difficult to resolve: Russian President Vladimir Putin does not seem willing for now to withdraw the 100,000 soldiers amassed on the border with Ukraine, and at the same time the NATO has ruled out meeting Russian demands to limit its presence in Eastern Europe, which are mostly deemed “unacceptable”.

One of the most important signs of this acceleration came from the announcement by the US government that it had put 8,500 soldiers on “state of alert”, which could soon be employed in Eastern Europe to counter Russia’s aggression. The decision was defined by the New York Times a “big change” for the Biden administration, which so far had taken a very cautious stance in the Ukrainian crisis to avoid provoking the Russian government. The main goal of this move, the US government said, is to reassure allies, fearful of what Russia might do.

“State of alert” means that in case of need, the 8,500 soldiers can be transferred and “activated” very quickly (for some units we speak of 5 days instead of the normal 10). Some of these soldiers could be sent directly to NATO countries of Eastern Europe, such as Poland and Romania, where military units with specific functions and abilities are required; the other party, the majority of the troops, could strengthen the NATO Response Force (NRF), a multinational NATO force made up of 40,000 soldiers and charged with responding quickly to emergencies.

This is an important detail: in announcing the massive involvement of the NRF, the United States wants to show that it does not want to act unilaterally, but that it wants to respond together with allies.

Biden also spoke on videoconference with some European leaders on Monday, announcing at the end of the meeting a “total unanimity” with his allies, although he did not specify on what in particular. The meeting was attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz , Polish President Andrzej Duda and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Despite the “total unanimity” announced by Biden, and other phrases recalling the unity of the alliance quoted by the governments present at the meeting, the impression is that NATO continues to struggle to find a real agreement on the response to be given to Russia, both before and after the start of a possible invasion.

The divisions within the alliance, albeit in part physiological when it comes to such broad agreements that involve the use of force, had already emerged last week, following some controversial sentences uttered by Biden. The American president had said that a “small foray” by Russia into Ukraine would lead the United States to “have quarrels” with European allies over the response to be adopted. Indeed, Russia has many viable options for creating damage to the Ukrainian government, ranging from a broad cyber attack (such as the one the Russians may have carried out in mid-January, when many Ukrainian government sites were attacked) to an invasion.

It is certainly not the first time that NATO has split over Ukraine. The meeting on Monday also talked about the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian army, a theme that has always been divisive in the alliance: while some countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, support the sending of defensive weapons to the Ukrainian army ( weapons that Russia, however, does not consider defensive, but offensive), others like Germany are opposed.

Although NATO is stalling on this aspect, in recent days several countries have sent (or have announced the dispatch of) weapons and soldiers to strengthen the eastern border of the alliance, the one that Putin’s Russia would like to move further west, excluding the former Communist countries that were part of the Soviet bloc before the end of the Cold War.

Denmark, for example, said it had sent a warship to the Baltic Sea and announced the dispatch of four F-16 aircraft to Lithuania. Spain is also sending warships to join NATO forces (in the Mediterranean and Black Seas) and is considering sending warplanes to Bulgaria. The Netherlands will deploy two F-35 aircraft in Bulgaria, while France said it would send its soldiers to Romania if needed.

The Italian government, which has had good relations with Putin’s Russia for years, is one of the most cautious in NATO about taking military initiatives. Unlike other Western European countries, it has not foreseen any sending of soldiers to the eastern border, and the traditional disinterest in foreign affairs has been added in recent days by the wait for the election of the President of the Republic, which is attracting all the Italian political attention. There is therefore no particular urgency in the government to get too involved in the Ukrainian crisis. In recent weeks, the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, has repeated several times that Italy is with NATO: as Vincenzo Nigro wrote on Republic“Without enthusiasm, but with conviction”.

Although the diplomatic path to resolve the crisis is still open, and will be explored again in the coming days, the presence of 100,000 Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine and the latest moves by NATO have incredibly complicated the situation.

According to Andrew Roth, Russia’s senior journalist and correspondent for the Guardian in Moscow, it has become extremely difficult for the Russian government to step back and withdraw its troops, especially after the latest NATO announcements about sending weapons and soldiers to the eastern border: for Putin it would mean “losing face” in the face to one’s opponents but also to one’s constituents, and it could mean being taken less seriously in the future.

But it is not even said that Putin wants to do it, a step back. The massing of all those soldiers on the Ukrainian border, a unique and exceptional decision, has prompted several analysts to argue that the Russian president is indeed looking for a war, with the aim of driving NATO back. At the same time, Roth added, Western governments are showing that they take the hypothesis of war very seriously, both by threatening harsh sanctions and by initiating the evacuation of the families of foreign diplomats to Ukraine.