NATO rejects Moscow’s requests. “Strong differences but continue with the dialogue”

The atmosphere in Brussels is tense and marked by “profound differences”, where yesterday the NATO-Russia summit was held to try to defuse the crisis over Ukraine. «It was not an easy discussion, there are significant differences and it will not be easy to fill them. But precisely for this reason it is even more important to continue the dialogue “, explained at the end of the four hours of the Council the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, reiterating that” there is a real risk of an armed conflict in Europe, but we are doing the possible to avoid it and for this reason we sat down at the table with Russia ». “The Allies have made it clear that Moscow must ease the pressure on the borders of Ukraine, but at the same time NATO is willing to continue the dialogue”, for example “on arms control, missile limitations, nuclear policy, cyber- security », and« to find a political solution to the differences found », continued Stoltenberg. In addition to the willingness to reopen the reciprocal missions, in Brussels and Moscow, “without preconditions”. The Russian delegation, however, was unable to give an immediate response on a possible program of upcoming meetings to explore concrete steps.

What is certain, for now, is that NATO has rejected Moscow’s request for “legal guarantees” to curb the expansion of the Alliance to possible new members. “The Allies are not willing to compromise key principles such as the right of countries to choose their own path and the right of Alliance members to mutual defense,” underlined the secretary general.

As far as Ukraine is concerned, in his opinion “the question of principle”, that is Kiev’s right to join NATO, and the “practical question”, whether it will join or not, should be divided. However, «it is not Ukraine that threatens Russia, but on the contrary it is Moscow that has attacked it – he continued – NATO therefore supports one of its partners from the militarily most powerful nation in Europe. But Kiev is not a member state and therefore is not covered by Article 5 ». After the first two rounds of diplomatic talks of the week, in any case, Russia has not committed to reducing the escalation on the Ukrainian border, as confirmed to reporters by US deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman. She then added that it is not yet clear what Moscow’s objectives are, regarding the fire exercises along the border: «Is it an invasion? Is it intimidating? Is it about trying to be subversive? I do not know. But this does not favor diplomatic solutions ». Sherman also called it “difficult to understand” how Russia can feel threatened by Ukraine when it has the largest conventional army in Europe. For his part, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin admitted that his country’s relations with NATO “are at a critically low level”, but Moscow “hopes for a constructive discussion so that preparations for agreements on guarantees of security can begin as soon as possible “. The Defense Ministry argued that during the meeting “the Russian side has repeatedly offered the Alliance to take measures to reduce the escalation”, but “these initiatives have been ignored and this creates the prerequisites for the emergence of incidents and conflicts. and undermines the foundations of security “. And today it will be the turn – in Vienna – of the Permanent Council of the OSCE chaired by Poland to carry on the torch of dialogue.