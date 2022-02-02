NATO-RUSSIA, UKRAINE, GAS / “Putin’s message to Draghi contains a warning”

Having lost the opportunity to become President of the Republic, Draghi went back to dealing with foreign policy and did so by phoning Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday. At the center of the interview is the NATO-Russia crisis in Ukraine and bilateral relations. According to sources from the Tass and Ansa agencies, Draghi underlined the importance of “working towards a de-escalation of tensions”, Putin confirmed Moscow’s intention to “continue to support stable gas supplies to Italy”. But the game remains open, explains Paolo Quercia, professor of strategic studies at the University of Perugia and editor of the magazine GeoTrade. “The reduction of supplies as retaliation in the event of very harsh penalties, yes, I see it possible ”.

Ukraine, Draghi calls Putin / “Now a solution to the crisis”. Russia: “stable gas supplies”

How should the statements of Putin and Draghi be read?

The news is that there was the phone call, but it is impossible to judge the content from the phrases filtered in the press, which are obviously diplomatic. The thing to note is that Draghi and Putin spoke on the same day as the Blinken-Lavrov telephone conversation.

Noemi Letizia: “psychologically raped” / “Berlusconi chaos? I thought of suicide “

What could this mean?

We can imagine that the message sent to Putin by Draghi was coordinated with that of Washington, at least for the part relating to the de-escalation of tension. However, I have the feeling that our Prime Minister’s interview may have been broader, also extended to commercial and energy issues and not only linked to the Ukrainian crisis.

Putin said he will keep gas supplies to Italy stable. Don’t we need to worry anymore?

Russian gas arrives in Italy through other European countries. And it passes through Ukraine. From this point of view we are all more or less in the same boat. I don’t think Russia will cut off supplies, but we must be careful of sanctions and especially Moscow’s counter-actions. The reduction of supplies as retaliation in the event of very severe penalties, yes, I see it possible.

WAR IN UKRAINE / The (thin) room for negotiation for Biden, Putin and Zelensky

In its last interview she told us that Italy had formulated a convincing proposal on NATO-Russia relations, which was then overtaken by events. What was he referring to?

I was referring to the favorable moment that had arisen in 2002, after the attacks of 11 September, when Italy managed to heal the wound that had opened between NATO and Russia due to military intervention in Kosovo. Our diplomatic contribution was to create the NATO-Russia Council, whose agreement was signed on May 20, 2002 in Pratica di Mare. We must recognize that it was the Berlusconi government’s major foreign policy success.

Seen in hindsight, a far-sighted initiative.

Yes, but that passage prepared NATO for further eastward enlargement, the one that later occurred in 2004 and which led NATO to include other member countries of the former Warsaw Pact in its military alliance. We are now talking about various geopolitical eras ago. The intuition was correct, even if we did not have the strength to keep the NATO-Russia relationship on track.

What lesson could we draw from it?

We confirm ourselves as a brilliant country but dissociated from the rules of international realism and power relations, to which we are naively resisting, due to ideological positions and misunderstood expediency. However, today, twenty years later, we have further lost the geopolitical weight we had then and in the West they fear that we are the weak link in the chain.

He led to discuss the videoconference meeting with Putin of a group of Italian companies – including Maire Tecnimont – on the initiative of the Italy-Russia Chamber of Commerce and the Italian-Russian entrepreneurial committee chaired by Marco Tronchetti Provera. Bloomberg reported that the Italian government asked, unsuccessfully, to stop organizing the meeting. What do you think?

It is not these videoconferences that create problems, even if they can be exploited propagandistically and if we are criticized abroad for altogether minor initiatives while the important business with Russia is in Berlin, Paris and London. Of course, Eni probably did well to pull out, but each company must individually evaluate the political risk and the cost-benefit ratio. We take into account that there are Italian production sectors that suffer greatly from the sanctions.

On that occasion, Putin said that Italian companies receive gas at much lower prices than the market, thanks to long-term contracts with Gazprom. Is it a political fact?

I don’t think they give us anything. The price also depends on the period in which the contracts were made, on the quantities consumed, obviously on the duration and on other market and transport conditions. Of course, Russia also uses the price of gas in a political way.

Can a government like the one we have to give itself foreign policy that we still don’t have?

The parties should do foreign policy and it should take into account the national interest, often neglected for other reasons. Or simply, even when the national interest is formally recognized, our system has not invested for too many years the necessary resources to allow us to achieve serious foreign policy objectives. Let us remember, it is a dangerous game of competition and coercion and not an exercise in international conferences and talks, which nevertheless have their usefulness.

Draghi and Mattarella?

They do their best, but unfortunately we are in a phase of international crisis and Italian political emergency, otherwise we would not have Draghi and Mattarella. Let’s say that the parties and the parliament are fugitives, but above all a large part of the country, which thinks it can isolate itself from the world without suffering the consequences.

Why are there Russian ships in front of Sicily?

They are units of the Russian Baltic fleet which are supposed to head towards the Black Sea and which are now transiting international waters near our coasts. They are part of the global naval operations announced by Putin to widen the tension surrounding the Ukrainian crisis.

(Federico Ferraù)

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED