NATO sends fighters to Eastern Europe: tension remains high in Ukraine

The climate in Ukraine it is increasingly hot, with the United States and Russia increasingly at loggerheads and the European Union ready to support Washington’s demands.

The response of NATO

There Born has strengthened the contingent in Eastern Europe, collecting the white smoke of various allied countries that have announced the dispatch of men and vehicles, including fighters and ships. This is the first concrete reaction of the Atlantic Pact which, almost certainly, will generate a counter reaction from Moscow. The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, explained that the deployment of more NATO troops on the eastern borders of the Atlantic Alliance should not be considered as a threat to Russia, but as a response “ proportionate “to what is happening in Ukraine.

It may be true, but the crisis Ukraine is now close to the point of no return. Even and especially if the United States were to deploy troops in the Baltic; the hypothesis – the first rumors speak of 5,000 soldiers – is being evaluated, and that is not necessarily the case Joe Biden stand back. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has warned 8,500 men, while Biden himself contacted European leaders for a round of consultations. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom – as well as Australia and the US – has withdrawn some of the diplomatic personnel from Ucrina, with Boris Johnson convinced that Russia is ready to carry out a blitz to invade Ukraine.

Delicate situation

The latest message from Moscow is emblematic. In a nutshell, Russia said it was seriously concerned about the escalation of tensions triggered by the United States, which has put troops stationed in Eastern Europe on high alert. The announcement came directly from the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “ We view US actions with deep concern “explained Peskov.

As for Europe, the EU has nestled around the United States. “Any further aggression from Russia “to the detriment of Ukraine” it will find a firm position and will receive a clear response from us Europeans, together with the US and NATO “, but now “ the important thing is to support Ukraine economically and carry out all measures to reduce escalation and in favor of dialogue “ , he did know Annalena Baerbock, German foreign minister. “ If Russia chooses conflict, we will impose heavy consequences and high costs “, the US Secretary of State wrote in a tweet, Antony Blinken.